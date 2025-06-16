$41.450.04
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the post of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada.
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian military liberated Andriivka in Sumy region
"I'm home. I'm free. I'm in Ukraine": touching photos and videos of Ukrainian defenders returned from captivity
Returning home after an educational exchange, 9 children in the hospital: new details of the accident with Ukrainians in France
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Europe is increasing aid to Ukraine amid a slowdown in support from the US - research

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

For the first time since June 2022, Europe has surpassed the US in terms of military aid to Ukraine, with the Scandinavian countries and Great Britain leading the way. Germany maintained a moderate level of assistance.

Europe is increasing aid to Ukraine amid a slowdown in support from the US - research

Europe has surpassed the US in total military aid to Ukraine for the first time since June 2022. But the increase is uneven: while Germany maintains a moderate level, the Scandinavian countries and Great Britain have intensified their assistance.

UNN reports with reference to Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Details

The United States did not allocate any new aid to Ukraine in the period of March and April 2025. At the same time, European countries increased their support, although unevenly. Scandinavian countries and Great Britain significantly increased the amount of aid, while others, such as Germany, maintained a more moderate level.

But according to updates in the Kiel Institute study, the increase in European aid barely compensates for the slowdown in US support.

Europe allocated EUR 10.4 billion in military aid and EUR 9.8 billion in humanitarian and financial aid. This is the largest aggregate amount for any two-month period since the beginning of the war.

The average monthly aid from January to April 2025 slightly exceeded the average for 2022–2024.

"It is noteworthy that Europe has filled the gap. .. It remains to be seen whether this is a temporary surge or the beginning of a longer-term shift in Europe's role as Ukraine's main supporter," says Christoph Trebesch, Head of Tracking Support for Ukraine.

Reference

Growth of aid to Ukraine, which countries should be highlighted:

  • among the Nordic countries - Sweden, which allocated EUR 1.6 billion in March;
    • and Norway – EUR 670 million in April.

      According to the Kiel Institute, these are record monthly figures for both countries.

      In total, the Nordic countries increased their aid by EUR 5.8 billion from January to April 2025.

      - the study concludes.

      Also, Great Britain has stepped up its activities, allocating EUR 4.5 billion since the beginning of the year.

      EUR 1.8 billion of this amount came from frozen Russian assets, not new budget expenditures

      France contributed EUR 2.2 billion, including almost EUR 195 million in frozen assets.

      Germany allocated EUR 650 million in 2025, which is approximately 70 percent less compared to the same period in 2024.

      Spain and Italy allocated only EUR 10 million and EUR 20 million respectively in 2025.

      The EU institutions also played an important role, allocating EUR 12.2 billion over the same period, the Kiel University concludes in its report.

      Recall

      UNN reported that NATO countries are planning to take into account new funds spent on strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine - as defense spending as part of the Alliance's proposal to increase its defense spending to 5% of GDP.

      The administration of President Donald Trump is changing its approach to the war in Ukraine, and now Washington is effectively ending direct military aid to Kyiv

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Economy
      NATO
      Donald Trump
      European Union
      France
      Sweden
      Norway
      United Kingdom
      Italy
      Spain
      Europe
      Germany
      United States
      Ukraine
