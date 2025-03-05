Honda denies Trump's statement about building a new factory in the USA
Kyiv • UNN
Honda refuted the US president's statement about plans to build a new car factory in Indiana. The company has had a factory there since 2008 and will continue to produce the Honda Civic at the existing facilities.
U.S. President Donald Trump, in his address to Congress, announced plans to build new car factories in the U.S., mentioning the Honda corporation. In response, the Japanese company stated that it has no such plans. This was reported by CNN, as conveyed by UNN.
We will have growth in the automotive industry like no one has ever seen - factories are opening everywhere. Numerous car companies have announced that they will build powerful car factories in America, and Honda has just announced the opening of a new plant in Indiana, one of the largest in the world
However, Honda has had a plant in Indiana since 2008, CNN emphasizes.
Trump has repeatedly stated that new American car factories will emerge due to tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, which, according to him, will force automakers to move production from these countries to the United States.
In response, Honda stated that it has not announced any plans for a new factory in the U.S.
"We thank President Trump for recognizing our commitment to manufacturing cars in America, and we look forward to working with the administration and Congress on policies that promote economic growth," the company's statement said.
Honda stated that it has invested over $3 billion in American plants, although it did not specify that this was done before Trump took office.
Context
Honda has had a plant in Indiana since 2008. On March 3, Reuters reported that Honda abandoned plans to build the next generation of Honda Civics in Mexico and will continue production of this car at the existing plant in Indiana. The agency cited three individuals in Japan who stated that the reason for the change in plans was the threat of tariffs on Mexican exports to the U.S.