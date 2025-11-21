Pope Leo spoke online with young people and urged them not to misuse AI in their studies

Photo: Reuters

Pope Leo appealed to approximately 15,000 young Americans not to use artificial intelligence for homework, emphasizing its role only as a learning tool. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

During a Q&A session broadcast on Friday from the Vatican to the National Catholic Youth Conference in Indianapolis, Indiana, the Pope noted that artificial intelligence "is becoming one of the defining features of our time."

Responsible use of artificial intelligence means using it in a way that promotes your development. Don't ask it to do your homework for you - he said.

Leo, the first American Pope, spoke with young people for about 40 minutes, answering questions about the Catholic faith and offering advice on friendships at school. This was the first such event in his six months in office.

