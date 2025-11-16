"Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace" Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences over the deaths in Ukraine

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
06:56 PM • 6580 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
04:59 PM • 15018 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
04:36 PM • 16922 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 40226 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
November 16, 05:50 AM • 24926 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 34512 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 47744 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 45070 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 42108 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 53112 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nana from K-Pop group After School neutralized an armed intruder who broke into her homeNovember 16, 11:08 AM • 5398 views
Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery in Russia's Samara region, which supplies the invaders' army, was attacked - General StaffNovember 16, 11:46 AM • 17446 views
Enemy drone of "Molniya" type hit a playground in KharkivVideoNovember 16, 12:33 PM • 11760 views
A large plume of smoke rose in the village of Grafovka near Belgorod after a probable shellingPhoto03:21 PM • 4076 views
Ukrainian refugees in UK will have to return home after the war - Home Office Minister Shabana Mahmood05:20 PM • 3594 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 40211 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 47985 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 97748 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 85033 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 57462 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Viktor Orbán
Pope Leo XIV
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Warsaw
Iceland
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 27699 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 97748 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 36372 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 52098 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 88953 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Film

"Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace" Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences over the deaths in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1126 views

Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences over the deaths in Ukraine as a result of the recent shelling, including Kyiv. He urged not to get used to war and to pray for peace.

"Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace" Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences over the deaths in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday expressed condolences over the deaths of people in Ukraine as a result of the latest shelling. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In a post on the social network X, the Pontiff noted that he "is sadly following the news of the attacks that continue to hit numerous Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv."

These attacks cause deaths and injuries, including children, and inflict serious damage on civilian infrastructure, leaving families homeless as cold weather approaches.

- wrote the Pope.

He also expressed solidarity with the victims and called not to get used to war and destruction.

"Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace in war-torn Ukraine," the Pontiff added.

Recall

In October, Pope Leo XIV appealed to the world's media, calling for resistance to lies and manipulation, supporting honest documentation of events in Ukraine.

"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine15.09.25, 06:31 • 49832 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Kyiv