"Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace" Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences over the deaths in Ukraine

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday expressed condolences over the deaths of people in Ukraine as a result of the latest shelling. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In a post on the social network X, the Pontiff noted that he "is sadly following the news of the attacks that continue to hit numerous Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv."

These attacks cause deaths and injuries, including children, and inflict serious damage on civilian infrastructure, leaving families homeless as cold weather approaches. - wrote the Pope.

He also expressed solidarity with the victims and called not to get used to war and destruction.

"Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace in war-torn Ukraine," the Pontiff added.

Recall

In October, Pope Leo XIV appealed to the world's media, calling for resistance to lies and manipulation, supporting honest documentation of events in Ukraine.

