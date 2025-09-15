"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine

Despite the Holy See's constant calls for peace, the Vatican's mission as a direct mediator in the war between Ukraine and Russia is currently unlikely. This was stated by the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, in an interview with the American Catholic publication Crux, reports UNN.

According to the Pontiff, he distinguishes between "the voice of the Holy See in advocating for peace and the role of a mediator, which, I think, is very different and not as realistic as the former."

I think people have heard the various appeals I have made to raise my voice, the voice of Christians and people of good will, saying that peace is the only answer. The senseless killings after these years of people on both sides – in this particular conflict, but also in other conflicts – I think people need to be awakened somehow to say that there is another way to do this - Pope Leo XIV noted.

He recalled that the Vatican had repeatedly offered mediation in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

From the beginning of the war, the Holy See has made great efforts to maintain a position that, however difficult it may be, is not one side or the other, but truly neutral. ... I think a number of different actors need to make enough effort for the warring parties to say, "Enough, and let's look for another way to resolve our differences." - said the Pontiff.

He added that the Holy See "continues to hope" for peace, but "there are bad actors, there are temptations."

Recall

Pope Leo XVI expressed hope for peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for constant efforts and prayer to achieve it.

