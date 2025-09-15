"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine

$41.310.00
48.270.00
ukenru
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 15898 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 36054 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 62424 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 97402 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 81201 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 81476 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 44938 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 82289 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 73409 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40593 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.6m/s
65%
755mm
Popular news
TCC body cameras recorded a number of offenses: materials transferred to law enforcement agenciesVideoSeptember 14, 05:38 PM • 3940 views
Poland proposes intercepting Russian missiles and UAVs in the sky over Ukraine - SikorskiSeptember 14, 06:02 PM • 5804 views
Czech Republic sends Mi-171Sh helicopters to Poland to strengthen NATO's eastern flankSeptember 14, 06:34 PM • 3424 views
US Congress will not consider new sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval - JohnsonSeptember 14, 07:02 PM • 10250 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks01:55 AM • 4038 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 86497 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 58713 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 55834 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 82288 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 52830 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Kim Jong Un
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 17648 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 24882 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 73408 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 57362 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 105926 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
The Times
Financial Times
E-6 Mercury

"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

The head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, stated that the Vatican's mission as a direct mediator in the war between Ukraine and Russia is currently unlikely. The Pontiff distinguishes between the voice of the Holy See in advocating for peace and the role of a mediator, which, in his opinion, is not as realistic.

"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine

Despite the Holy See's constant calls for peace, the Vatican's mission as a direct mediator in the war between Ukraine and Russia is currently unlikely. This was stated by the head of the Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, in an interview with the American Catholic publication Crux, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Pontiff, he distinguishes between "the voice of the Holy See in advocating for peace and the role of a mediator, which, I think, is very different and not as realistic as the former."

I think people have heard the various appeals I have made to raise my voice, the voice of Christians and people of good will, saying that peace is the only answer. The senseless killings after these years of people on both sides – in this particular conflict, but also in other conflicts – I think people need to be awakened somehow to say that there is another way to do this

- Pope Leo XIV noted.

He recalled that the Vatican had repeatedly offered mediation in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

From the beginning of the war, the Holy See has made great efforts to maintain a position that, however difficult it may be, is not one side or the other, but truly neutral. ... I think a number of different actors need to make enough effort for the warring parties to say, "Enough, and let's look for another way to resolve our differences."

- said the Pontiff.

He added that the Holy See "continues to hope" for peace, but "there are bad actors, there are temptations."

Recall

Pope Leo XVI expressed hope for peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for constant efforts and prayer to achieve it.

Yermak: Pope Leo XIV's call for an immediate ceasefire is a clear signal to the international community31.08.25, 22:15 • 3025 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine