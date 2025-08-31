Yermak: Pope Leo XIV's call for an immediate ceasefire is a clear signal to the international community

Pope Leo XIV, in an address to the faithful on Sunday, August 30, called for an immediate ceasefire and the search for a just peace for Ukraine with the participation of the international community. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

In today's address after the "Angelus" prayer, the Pope once again reminded the world of the suffering of the Ukrainian people, of those killed and wounded by Russian strikes. His words of mercy, his call not to remain indifferent and to help with concrete actions — this is a voice that speaks out against war and indifference - stated the Head of the OP in his post.

"Especially important is the Holy Father's call for an immediate ceasefire and the search for a just peace with the participation of the international community. This is a clear signal that the world must put pressure specifically on Moscow, which started this war and still refuses to end it. Russia must stop the terror and take real steps to stop the killings and start negotiations," Andriy Yermak emphasized.

