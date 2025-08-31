Yermak: Pope Leo XIV's call for an immediate ceasefire is a clear signal to the international community

$41.260.00
48.130.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 30, 04:05 PM • 27700 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
August 30, 01:59 PM • 68910 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
August 30, 01:06 PM • 85282 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 101064 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 115149 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 254817 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 113174 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 85807 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 99762 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 325849 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 21427 views
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 20290 views
On the territory of the airfield in occupied Simferopol, the invaders lost two helicoptersVideoAugust 31, 10:07 AM • 15806 views
Crimean reservoirs hold 86 million cubic meters of water: detailsAugust 31, 01:27 PM • 6034 views
Ukraine to be gripped by temperature contrast: what will the weather be like on September 102:45 PM • 4958 views
Hungary blocks Ukraine's accession to the EU: Szijjártó names reasons04:36 PM • 10329 views
Ukraine bans annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman: reason revealed05:04 PM • 7242 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winter06:14 PM • 4972 views
Publications
Trump in talks to deploy private army in Ukraine - TelegraphAugust 30, 10:03 AM • 102525 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviationAugust 29, 12:47 PM • 232720 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 29, 12:35 PM • 233857 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhotoAugust 29, 12:28 PM • 325849 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 12:17 PM • 273968 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Narendra Modi
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Crimea
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 109756 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 242388 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 265539 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 262630 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 242453 views
Actual
Fake news
S-400 missile system
Bild
The New York Times
Mi-8

Yermak: Pope Leo XIV's call for an immediate ceasefire is a clear signal to the international community

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Pope Leo XIV called for an immediate ceasefire and the search for a just peace for Ukraine with the participation of the international community. Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak emphasized that this is a signal to pressure Moscow.

Yermak: Pope Leo XIV's call for an immediate ceasefire is a clear signal to the international community

Pope Leo XIV, in an address to the faithful on Sunday, August 30, called for an immediate ceasefire and the search for a just peace for Ukraine with the participation of the international community. This was reported by the Head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, on his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

In today's address after the "Angelus" prayer, the Pope once again reminded the world of the suffering of the Ukrainian people, of those killed and wounded by Russian strikes. His words of mercy, his call not to remain indifferent and to help with concrete actions — this is a voice that speaks out against war and indifference

- stated the Head of the OP in his post.

"Especially important is the Holy Father's call for an immediate ceasefire and the search for a just peace with the participation of the international community. This is a clear signal that the world must put pressure specifically on Moscow, which started this war and still refuses to end it. Russia must stop the terror and take real steps to stop the killings and start negotiations," Andriy Yermak emphasized.

Recall

Pope Leo XVI expressed hope for peace in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for constant efforts and prayer to achieve it. He constantly communicates with political leaders and prays for progress in peace negotiations.

Pope Leo XIV outpaced Zelenskyy, Sanders, and Musk: ranking of the most positive world leaders and politicians07.08.25, 15:07 • 4031 view

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Pope Leo XIV
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine