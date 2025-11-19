$42.090.03
Ukraine asks Vatican to become official mediator in return of deported citizens from Russia – AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

Ukraine has appealed to the Vatican to solidify its mediating role in negotiations for the return of Ukrainian children and civilians illegally taken by Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy handed Pope Leo XIV a letter requesting to formalize this mechanism.

Ukraine asks Vatican to become official mediator in return of deported citizens from Russia – AP

Ukraine has officially appealed to the Vatican with a request to solidify its mediating role in negotiations for the return of Ukrainian children and civilians illegally taken by Russia. This was announced by a government representative during a briefing on Wednesday, as reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a letter to Pope Leo XIV, requesting to formalize the currently unofficial mechanism initiated by Pope Francis. It is within this framework that Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi served as a personal papal envoy for humanitarian affairs.

Deputy Head of the President's Office Iryna Vereshchuk explained that Kyiv aims to grant the Holy See the status of a mediator or a "platform" through which dialogue with Moscow can be conducted regarding the return of civilians.

Over 1,600 children abducted by Russia have returned home13.11.25, 12:43 • 2946 views

An audience with the Pope for children and adults who have already returned from Russian control is intended to draw more attention to the issue. At the briefing, they spoke about the propaganda they experienced and the trauma of separation from their families.

The Vatican and the Russian embassy have not yet commented on Ukraine's initiative.

"Let us pray together for a just and lasting peace" Pope Leo XIV expressed condolences over the deaths in Ukraine16.11.25, 21:32 • 4217 views

Stepan Haftko

