Over 1,600 children abducted by Russia have returned home

$42.040.02
48.650.04
ukenru
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1796 views
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
09:10 AM • 8358 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Mindich and Tsukerman
07:35 AM • 16491 views
Russia seeks to seize Pokrovsk to convince Trump to withdraw the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 20596 views
Gasoline prices: expert revealed whether to expect a price increase in the near future
November 13, 03:46 AM • 23497 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 21825 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 17943 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 54766 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 78328 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 71861 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
War hits business: Russia faces systemic crisis of non-payments - CPDNovember 13, 01:33 AM • 19502 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdownNovember 13, 02:05 AM • 29876 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideoNovember 13, 02:38 AM • 26114 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to UkraineNovember 13, 03:24 AM • 32364 views
Napoleon's diamond brooch, lost at Waterloo, sold for $4.4 millionPhoto06:58 AM • 6982 views
Publications
Feast during the plague: how the leadership of the State Biotechnological University receives bonuses despite salary arrears
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 1802 views
Food for well-being: top vegan and gluten-free recipesPhoto10:59 AM • 3440 views
Gas and electricity prices in Europe: where is it cheaper, and where is it more expensive?08:23 AM • 3122 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 85346 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 103728 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Crimea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 43650 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 44222 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 34738 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 73542 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 73456 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Mushrooms
Gold
9K720 Iskander

Over 1,600 children abducted by Russia have returned home

Kyiv • UNN

 • 730 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has returned over 1,600 children illegally taken to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for international support to return approximately 19,500 children who are estimated to still be in the Russian Federation.

Over 1,600 children abducted by Russia have returned home

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 1,600 Ukrainian children, who were illegally taken to Russia, have been returned home. To return the rest, it is necessary to involve international leaders, governments, and famous people.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his social media, according to UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy emphasized that the issue of returning children requires broad international support.

It is very important to involve as many leaders and famous people as possible – not only presidents and prime ministers

– he said.

The President noted the role of former US First Lady Melania Trump, who helped return some of the children. He also added that about 19,500 abducted children may be in Russia. Also, according to him, Ukraine is actively cooperating with Qatar, the Vatican, and other countries that are trying to help.

We have returned over 1,600 children. And according to our estimates, there are thousands of them there

- noted Zelenskyy.

He reported that Ukrainian services, together with intelligence, found approximately 400 places in Russia where Ukrainian children could be held.

It is a real fact that these people took this child, stole this child. This is a long and difficult path. We find more and more children every day

- added the president.

During a meeting with US senators, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue of abducted children, the situation on the battlefield, and the use of frozen Russian assets. The President thanked American partners for their readiness to help Ukraine in all areas.

Recall

Russia denies the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children, calling it "rescue." Ukraine has submitted a list of hundreds of deported children, but Russia recognizes only "dozens."

Alla Kiosak

SocietyPolitics
Sanctions
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City