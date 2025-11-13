Over 1,600 children abducted by Russia have returned home
Kyiv • UNN
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has returned over 1,600 children illegally taken to Russia. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for international support to return approximately 19,500 children who are estimated to still be in the Russian Federation.
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 1,600 Ukrainian children, who were illegally taken to Russia, have been returned home. To return the rest, it is necessary to involve international leaders, governments, and famous people.
This was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his social media, according to UNN.
Details
Zelenskyy emphasized that the issue of returning children requires broad international support.
It is very important to involve as many leaders and famous people as possible – not only presidents and prime ministers
The President noted the role of former US First Lady Melania Trump, who helped return some of the children. He also added that about 19,500 abducted children may be in Russia. Also, according to him, Ukraine is actively cooperating with Qatar, the Vatican, and other countries that are trying to help.
We have returned over 1,600 children. And according to our estimates, there are thousands of them there
He reported that Ukrainian services, together with intelligence, found approximately 400 places in Russia where Ukrainian children could be held.
It is a real fact that these people took this child, stole this child. This is a long and difficult path. We find more and more children every day
During a meeting with US senators, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the issue of abducted children, the situation on the battlefield, and the use of frozen Russian assets. The President thanked American partners for their readiness to help Ukraine in all areas.
Recall
Russia denies the systematic abduction of Ukrainian children, calling it "rescue." Ukraine has submitted a list of hundreds of deported children, but Russia recognizes only "dozens."