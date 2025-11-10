Powerful winter storm hits 13 US states: over 38 cm of snow and ice

The US National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter storm warning for 13 states, where heavy snowfall, ice, and gusty winds are expected. More than 38 centimeters of snow could fall in some areas. This is reported by Newsweek, writes UNN.

Details

The elements will affect Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Maryland, and Maine. The most intense precipitation occurred from Sunday night to Monday, and in some areas – until Tuesday.

In Nepal, rescuers found the bodies of two climbers after an avalanche

Meteorologists warn that the combination of snow, wind, and ice will create "dangerous conditions" that could paralyze traffic: "Morning and evening commutes could be lost as visibility decreases and roads become slippery or impassable," the NWS noted.

In high-altitude areas above 450 meters, up to 5 centimeters of snow could fall. The service urged residents to monitor forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel. If driving, it is recommended to carry a flashlight, food, warm clothes, and a supply of water.

Five German climbers died in an avalanche in Italian Tyrol