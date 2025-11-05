ukenru
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
In Nepal, rescuers found the bodies of two climbers after an avalanche

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

The bodies of Italian and French climbers, killed in an avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri, have been found in the Himalayas. Five more people, including three foreigners and two Nepalis, are still being searched for.

In Nepal, rescuers found the bodies of two climbers after an avalanche

In the Himalayas, rescuers found the bodies of two foreign climbers who died in an avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri. Five more people are still being searched for, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Dolakha district police reported that the deceased were citizens of Italy and France. Their bodies were dug out of deep snow at the base camp of Mount Yalung Ri Himal, which is 5,630 meters high. Both were taken to a teaching hospital in Kathmandu for an autopsy.

According to police, five more climbers - three foreigners and two Nepalese citizens - are believed to be dead, and their search is ongoing.

Eight people who were also caught in the avalanche were rescued and taken to hospitals in the Nepalese capital on Tuesday.

Yalung Ri is located in the Rolwaling Valley, in the northeast of the country. This area is known for its challenging routes that combine rock, ice, and snow.

Last week, an Australian tourist and two Italian climbers died in western Nepal due to heavy rains and deep snow. The country's authorities report that due to the impact of Cyclone Monta, many hiking trails have been affected by unseasonal precipitation, so tourists and climbers are warned of the danger.

Recall

Seven climbers, including five foreigners and two Nepalese, died as a result of an avalanche on Mount Yalung Ri in Nepal. Rescuers found two bodies, and the search for the remaining five continues.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldEvents
Reuters
Nepal
France
Italy