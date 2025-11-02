Five German climbers died in an avalanche in Italian Tyrol

In the northern part of Italy, five people died as a result of an avalanche. The avalanche caught the group by surprise.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

Five German alpinists died in an avalanche on Mount Ortler in South Tyrol. On Saturday, three members of the group of alpinists were found dead. On Sunday, Italian mountain rescuers also found the bodies of the last two missing Germans: a father and his 17-year-old daughter.

The ascent to the summit of Vertainspitze in the Ortler mountains is considered long and difficult, but not particularly complex from a technical point of view. These days, thick clouds hung over the mountains. According to the mountain rescue service, there was no avalanche danger. But the avalanche still came down - according to the Italian mountain rescue service, the accident happened on Saturday afternoon, shortly before 4:00 p.m., on the northern slope, below the summit, at an altitude of approximately 3200 meters.

The alpinists traveled independently in three groups: one group of three and two groups of two, climbing independently of each other.

The first group, consisting of three people, was completely buried under the snow, and all three alpinists died - explained the Italian mountain rescue service.

The three deceased have already been evacuated by helicopter to the valley.

In another group, two men survived. The injured were taken by helicopter to a hospital in Bolzano (a city and municipality in Italy, in the Trentino-Alto Adige region - ed.).

Also, with a break, mountain rescue services continued the search for two missing alpinists from Germany. The bodies of the two Germans were found on Sunday. A spokesman for the mountain rescue service, Olaf Reinstadler, explained that the father and his 17-year-old daughter "most likely" died after falling from a height of approximately 200 meters.

Recall

On Mount Gran Sasso in Italy, the bodies of two missing alpinists were found. Experienced climbers slipped into a crevice at an altitude of 2700 meters after being blocked by snow and frost.

Three Croatian climbers killed in avalanche in Slovenian Alps