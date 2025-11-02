Five German climbers died in an avalanche in Italian Tyrol

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
01:45 PM • 610 views
HJC approved the arrest of a judge suspected of a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
10:54 AM • 11450 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 22859 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
November 1, 02:21 PM • 43481 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
November 1, 02:06 PM • 73231 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 78069 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 102675 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 91944 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 45027 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 56933 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
A Russian Il-76, which served the Wagner PMC, landed in the Venezuelan capital after a two-day journeyNovember 2, 04:05 AM • 16661 views
Yolka removed the mention of Ukraine from her hit: how "Provence" sounds nowVideoNovember 2, 04:30 AM • 6406 views
The number of victims of the attack on Dnipropetrovsk region has risen to four, including two childrenPhotoNovember 2, 05:43 AM • 15578 views
Mass stabbing on London train: 10 people injuredNovember 2, 06:20 AM • 5576 views
Judge who caused fatal road accident in Prykarpattia notified of suspicionPhoto09:32 AM • 13476 views
Publications
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
10:54 AM • 11440 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 22851 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 102671 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 91942 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 95836 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Musician
Benjamin Netanyahu
Andriy Hnatov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Odesa Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 29436 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 78067 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 95836 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 55426 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 63727 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
R-360 Neptune
Film
The Washington Post

Five German climbers died in an avalanche in Italian Tyrol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

Five German climbers died in an avalanche on Mount Ortler in South Tyrol. One group of climbers was completely buried under the snow, but searches also continued for more than a day for a missing father and 17-year-old daughter, whose bodies were found on Sunday.

Five German climbers died in an avalanche in Italian Tyrol

In the northern part of Italy, five people died as a result of an avalanche. The avalanche caught the group by surprise.

UNN reports with reference to Euronews.

Details

Five German alpinists died in an avalanche on Mount Ortler in South Tyrol. On Saturday, three members of the group of alpinists were found dead. On Sunday, Italian mountain rescuers also found the bodies of the last two missing Germans: a father and his 17-year-old daughter.

The ascent to the summit of Vertainspitze in the Ortler mountains is considered long and difficult, but not particularly complex from a technical point of view. These days, thick clouds hung over the mountains. According to the mountain rescue service, there was no avalanche danger. But the avalanche still came down - according to the Italian mountain rescue service, the accident happened on Saturday afternoon, shortly before 4:00 p.m., on the northern slope, below the summit, at an altitude of approximately 3200 meters.

The alpinists traveled independently in three groups: one group of three and two groups of two, climbing independently of each other.

The first group, consisting of three people, was completely buried under the snow, and all three alpinists died

- explained the Italian mountain rescue service.

The three deceased have already been evacuated by helicopter to the valley.

In another group, two men survived. The injured were taken by helicopter to a hospital in Bolzano (a city and municipality in Italy, in the Trentino-Alto Adige region - ed.).

Also, with a break, mountain rescue services continued the search for two missing alpinists from Germany. The bodies of the two Germans were found on Sunday. A spokesman for the mountain rescue service, Olaf Reinstadler, explained that the father and his 17-year-old daughter "most likely" died after falling from a height of approximately 200 meters.

Recall

On Mount Gran Sasso in Italy, the bodies of two missing alpinists were found. Experienced climbers slipped into a crevice at an altitude of 2700 meters after being blocked by snow and frost.

Three Croatian climbers killed in avalanche in Slovenian Alps06.10.25, 17:25 • 3633 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Italy