09:32 AM • 6064 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 10816 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 19187 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
07:28 AM • 14749 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 24951 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 35762 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 48665 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41428 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
November 30, 10:20 AM • 42651 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against Russian energy sector synchronized with the US, targeting "Lukoil" and "Rosneft" – Zelenskyy
November 30, 07:27 AM • 39383 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Over 40 cars trapped in US due to heavy snowfall - NBC News

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

In the American state of Indiana, a massive accident involving over 40 cars occurred on a highway. The cause of the accident was heavy snowfall, and traffic on some lanes was blocked for six hours.

Over 40 cars trapped in US due to heavy snowfall - NBC News
Photo: pixabay

More than 40 cars were involved in a road accident on a highway in the American state of Indiana due to heavy snowfall. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

The accident occurred on an interstate highway. Images from the Indiana Department of Transportation's traffic camera showed cars scattered across the highway, including several that had veered onto the grass.

There are currently no reports of deaths or injuries. Initially, it was reported that 20 to 30 cars were unable to move due to the snowfall, but this number later increased to 45.

Some lanes for vehicle traffic were closed. According to state police, they were expected to remain closed for approximately six hours.

US Midwest braces for record snowfall and road chaos28.11.25, 19:07 • 4188 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Road traffic accident
Indiana