Over 40 cars trapped in US due to heavy snowfall - NBC News
Kyiv • UNN
In the American state of Indiana, a massive accident involving over 40 cars occurred on a highway. The cause of the accident was heavy snowfall, and traffic on some lanes was blocked for six hours.
More than 40 cars were involved in a road accident on a highway in the American state of Indiana due to heavy snowfall. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.
Details
The accident occurred on an interstate highway. Images from the Indiana Department of Transportation's traffic camera showed cars scattered across the highway, including several that had veered onto the grass.
There are currently no reports of deaths or injuries. Initially, it was reported that 20 to 30 cars were unable to move due to the snowfall, but this number later increased to 45.
Some lanes for vehicle traffic were closed. According to state police, they were expected to remain closed for approximately six hours.
