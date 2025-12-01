Over 40 cars trapped in US due to heavy snowfall - NBC News

Photo: pixabay

More than 40 cars were involved in a road accident on a highway in the American state of Indiana due to heavy snowfall. This was reported by UNN with reference to NBC News.

Details

The accident occurred on an interstate highway. Images from the Indiana Department of Transportation's traffic camera showed cars scattered across the highway, including several that had veered onto the grass.

There are currently no reports of deaths or injuries. Initially, it was reported that 20 to 30 cars were unable to move due to the snowfall, but this number later increased to 45.

Some lanes for vehicle traffic were closed. According to state police, they were expected to remain closed for approximately six hours.

US Midwest braces for record snowfall and road chaos