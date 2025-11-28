$42.190.11
03:39 PM
In the near future, representatives of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, National Security and Defense Council, and intelligence will meet with the American side - Zelenskyy
03:22 PM
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
01:56 PM
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
November 28, 11:00 AM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
November 28, 09:41 AM
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
November 28, 09:17 AM
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
US Midwest braces for record snowfall and road chaos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

In the US, Chicago and neighboring Midwest cities are expecting significant snowfall, up to 30 centimeters of snow. Meteorologists predict about 20 centimeters of precipitation in Chicago, which could repeat the record snowfall in November.

US Midwest braces for record snowfall and road chaos

Chicago and neighboring Midwestern cities in the United States are expecting significant snowfall on Saturday as thousands of travelers return home after Thanksgiving celebrations. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

A storm system with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move through the region Friday night, bringing up to 30 centimeters of snow to some areas of Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois in approximately 24 hours.

Decades' most intense cold snap: Arctic flow grips France and Switzerland - Bloomberg21.11.25, 16:47 • 6718 views

Mark Chenard, a meteorologist at the US Weather Prediction Center, reported that Chicago is expected to receive about 20 centimeters of precipitation, which could repeat the record November snowfall. Moderate snow is also forecast in Des Moines, Iowa, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Along the busy corridors of Interstates 80 and 90, precipitation of up to 1 inch per hour is possible, creating icy, slippery sections on the roads

Chenard noted.

This snowfall follows a previous cyclone that already brought squalls and blizzards to the Great Lakes region. By Monday, the Midwest expects another major snowfall.

Bad weather hit the US: tornado near Houston, heavy rains in the South, and snow in the Midwest25.11.25, 20:25 • 4269 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Hurricane in the USA
Iowa
Minnesota
Wisconsin
Illinois
Bloomberg L.P.
United States
Chicago