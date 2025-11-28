US Midwest braces for record snowfall and road chaos

Chicago and neighboring Midwestern cities in the United States are expecting significant snowfall on Saturday as thousands of travelers return home after Thanksgiving celebrations. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

A storm system with moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will move through the region Friday night, bringing up to 30 centimeters of snow to some areas of Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois in approximately 24 hours.

Decades' most intense cold snap: Arctic flow grips France and Switzerland - Bloomberg

Mark Chenard, a meteorologist at the US Weather Prediction Center, reported that Chicago is expected to receive about 20 centimeters of precipitation, which could repeat the record November snowfall. Moderate snow is also forecast in Des Moines, Iowa, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Along the busy corridors of Interstates 80 and 90, precipitation of up to 1 inch per hour is possible, creating icy, slippery sections on the roads Chenard noted.

This snowfall follows a previous cyclone that already brought squalls and blizzards to the Great Lakes region. By Monday, the Midwest expects another major snowfall.

Bad weather hit the US: tornado near Houston, heavy rains in the South, and snow in the Midwest