09:38 AM • 1512 views
Over half a million consumers without electricity due to Russian attack, emergency blackouts in several regions - Ministry of Energy
07:26 AM • 11124 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 15250 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 15512 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 55654 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 56536 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 43776 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 60231 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32505 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20936 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
Publications
Exclusives
Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured rising
Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVA
Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more wounded
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYT
Ukraine informs partners about Russia's night attack, including ballistic missiles, calls for increased pressure on Moscow - MFA
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 60231 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Andriy Sybiha
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Lviv
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box office
US forces seize tanker Marinera: Trump releases two Russian crew members

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

US President Donald Trump has released two Russian citizens from the crew of the tanker Marinera at the request of the Kremlin. The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed this decision, having previously called the seizure of the tanker an "illegal forceful action."

US forces seize tanker Marinera: Trump releases two Russian crew members

US President Donald Trump has released two Russian citizens from the crew of the tanker Marinera, which was seized by American forces several days ago. This is reported by UNN with reference to the foreign ministry of the aggressor country.

Details

As stated by the Russian foreign ministry, this happened in response to the Kremlin's appeal.

"We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership," she said.

- said the spokeswoman of the department, Maria Zakharova.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the United States had committed an "illegal act of force" by detaining the oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in relations between the United States and Russia.

Yevhen Ustimenko

