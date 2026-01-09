US President Donald Trump has released two Russian citizens from the crew of the tanker Marinera, which was seized by American forces several days ago. This is reported by UNN with reference to the foreign ministry of the aggressor country.

Details

As stated by the Russian foreign ministry, this happened in response to the Kremlin's appeal.

"We welcome this decision and express our gratitude to the US leadership," she said. - said the spokeswoman of the department, Maria Zakharova.

Recall

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that the United States had committed an "illegal act of force" by detaining the oil tanker Marinera in the Atlantic.

The Wall Street Journal, citing an American official, reported that Russia had sent a submarine and other naval forces to escort an empty, rusty oil tanker, which has become a new "hot spot" in relations between the United States and Russia.