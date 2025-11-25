Bad weather hit the US: tornado near Houston, heavy rains in the South, and snow in the Midwest

Strong gales, sudden downpours, and winter precipitation disrupted millions of Americans' travel on the eve of Thanksgiving. In Texas, a tornado destroyed dozens of homes, while other states are battling various types of bad weather. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Residents of over a hundred homes north of Houston on Tuesday began clearing debris after a tornado that tore off roofs, shattered windows, and left chaotic trails of wreckage the day before. Simultaneously, the South of the country was hit by heavy rains, and parts of the Midwest were covered in snow this week.

Despite the scale of destruction, there is no information about casualties yet. On Monday, the storm felled trees, tore down power lines, and damaged infrastructure, and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing to survey the area to confirm whether it was one tornado or several. The survey was complicated by dense fog that lingered on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, residents of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia were preparing for a new series of heavy rains and thunderstorms. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, rain caused air traffic controllers to temporarily suspend operations — for about ten minutes — but operations were fully restored later. The storm is moving northeast, and new bad weather is expected in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday evening.

While the official start of winter is still ahead, a real winter storm is already raging in the northern states. Several inches of snow fell in North Dakota.

This affects North Dakota, Minnesota, including Minneapolis, and also parts of the northern Great Lakes coast. – said National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Chenard.

According to him, the snowfall will continue until at least Wednesday.

In Texas, people took shelter in homes, basements, and even closets during the storm. At its peak, more than 20,000 consumers were left without electricity.

In the community of Klein, about 40 kilometers from Houston, rescuers were dealing with numerous gas leaks, clearing roads of fallen trees, and removing destroyed structures, said local fire department spokeswoman Ja'Milla Lomas.

