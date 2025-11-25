Bad weather hit the US: tornado near Houston, heavy rains in the South, and snow in the Midwest

$42.370.10
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
03:19 PM • 14148 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
02:59 PM • 14636 views
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
02:47 PM • 14351 views
Heads of intelligence of Ukraine and Russia planned a meeting in Abu Dhabi, Driscoll's arrival was a surprise - media
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 13458 views
It's unconstitutional: the Rada criticized the NABU director's initiative regarding the competition for the Prosecutor General position
01:51 PM • 12496 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP needs special status in case of peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia - IAEA
Exclusive
01:41 PM • 12731 views
The Ministry of Health, at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, is conducting an inspection at the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex, where a patient died
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 25914 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
November 25, 01:06 PM • 13519 views
US official stated that the Ukrainian delegation agreed with the United States on the terms of a potential peace agreement - reports
November 25, 01:00 PM • 11667 views
NATO must accelerate the defense of its eastern flank against Russian drones - Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz
Umerov after peace talks in Geneva: there is a "common understanding" on the agreement, Zelenskyy's visit to the US for an agreement with Trump is expected in NovemberNovember 25, 09:24 AM • 22085 views
Up to half a meter of snow fell in Lviv region: border guards showed photos and gave advice to touristsPhotoNovember 25, 09:27 AM • 5266 views
Woman blocked access to a shelter in Kyiv because she set it up herself: she was held accountable - policePhotoNovember 25, 01:17 PM • 6764 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 10821 views
Ukrainian actor and set designer Vadym Tupchii died in Kyiv from a Russian strike on November 2502:52 PM • 4050 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 25917 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 35975 views
"Nut" cookies like in childhood: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 24, 05:21 PM • 87452 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 24, 01:47 PM • 116427 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
November 24, 01:20 PM • 105370 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot02:23 PM • 10854 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 49097 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 67962 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 68920 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 76061 views
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Bad weather hit the US: tornado near Houston, heavy rains in the South, and snow in the Midwest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

Storms, heavy rains, and snow disrupted millions of Americans' travels. A tornado destroyed dozens of homes in Texas, and new heavy rains and thunderstorms are expected in the South.

Bad weather hit the US: tornado near Houston, heavy rains in the South, and snow in the Midwest

Strong gales, sudden downpours, and winter precipitation disrupted millions of Americans' travel on the eve of Thanksgiving. In Texas, a tornado destroyed dozens of homes, while other states are battling various types of bad weather. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Residents of over a hundred homes north of Houston on Tuesday began clearing debris after a tornado that tore off roofs, shattered windows, and left chaotic trails of wreckage the day before. Simultaneously, the South of the country was hit by heavy rains, and parts of the Midwest were covered in snow this week.

At least five people, including a child, died in Bangladesh due to a 5.5 magnitude earthquake – BBC21.11.25, 19:11 • 3373 views

Despite the scale of destruction, there is no information about casualties yet. On Monday, the storm felled trees, tore down power lines, and damaged infrastructure, and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing to survey the area to confirm whether it was one tornado or several. The survey was complicated by dense fog that lingered on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, residents of Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia were preparing for a new series of heavy rains and thunderstorms. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, rain caused air traffic controllers to temporarily suspend operations — for about ten minutes — but operations were fully restored later. The storm is moving northeast, and new bad weather is expected in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday evening.

Storm "Claudia" claimed three lives in Portugal and caused floods in Britain15.11.25, 20:49 • 7365 views

While the official start of winter is still ahead, a real winter storm is already raging in the northern states. Several inches of snow fell in North Dakota.

This affects North Dakota, Minnesota, including Minneapolis, and also parts of the northern Great Lakes coast.

– said National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Chenard.

According to him, the snowfall will continue until at least Wednesday.

In Texas, people took shelter in homes, basements, and even closets during the storm. At its peak, more than 20,000 consumers were left without electricity.

In the community of Klein, about 40 kilometers from Houston, rescuers were dealing with numerous gas leaks, clearing roads of fallen trees, and removing destroyed structures, said local fire department spokeswoman Ja'Milla Lomas.

Volcanic eruption in Ethiopia subsides, leaving destruction and flight cancellations25.11.25, 19:32 • 1390 views

Stepan Haftko

