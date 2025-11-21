At least five people, including a child, died in Bangladesh due to a 5.5 magnitude earthquake – BBC

Photo: Reuters

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh, killing at least five people, including one child, and injuring over 450. The epicenter of the tremors was near the Narsingdi district, approximately 30 km from the capital Dhaka. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

In the last five years, we have never experienced such a powerful earthquake — said the country's environmental advisor, Sayeda Rizwana Hasan.

Three people died from falling fences and building debris in the Armanitola area, said Deputy Police Commissioner Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami. A total of 461 injuries have been reported across the country, including 252 in Gazipur, north of Dhaka, noted Nitai Chandra De Sarkar, director of the department's monitoring division.

Our main task at the moment is to assess the casualties and damage. We do not yet see difficulties with rescue from under the rubble or clearing the consequences of collapses at this level — added De Sarkar.

Local residents and guests described their impressions of the earthquake.

I have never felt such an earthquake in my 30 years of life. We were in the office when the furniture started shaking — Sadman Sakib told Reuters.

Tremors were also felt in the eastern states of India, but no serious damage was recorded there.

