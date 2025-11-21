At least five people, including a child, died in Bangladesh due to a 5.5 magnitude earthquake – BBC

$42.150.06
04:45 PM
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
Republicans in US Congress prepare to defy Trump - NYT
November 21, 07:41 AM
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points
November 21, 08:00 AM
Trump's plan to end the war in Ukraine came as a surprise to European diplomats - CNN
November 21, 08:07 AM
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementia
November 21, 09:58 AM
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and Germany
12:55 PM
Publications
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipes
05:13 PM
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo11:38 AM • 29371 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 28878 views
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all pointsNovember 21, 08:00 AM • 44228 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementia
November 21, 09:58 AM
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandal
November 21, 06:32 AM
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar
November 20, 02:45 PM
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 million
November 19, 11:28 PM
Trump paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince at the White House
November 19, 07:49 AM
At least five people, including a child, died in Bangladesh due to a 5.5 magnitude earthquake – BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

At least five people, including a child, died and over 450 were injured in Bangladesh due to an earthquake. The epicenter was near Narsingdi, 30 km from the capital Dhaka.

At least five people, including a child, died in Bangladesh due to a 5.5 magnitude earthquake – BBC
Photo: Reuters

A 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Bangladesh, killing at least five people, including one child, and injuring over 450. The epicenter of the tremors was near the Narsingdi district, approximately 30 km from the capital Dhaka. This was reported by BBC, writes UNN.

Details

In the last five years, we have never experienced such a powerful earthquake 

— said the country's environmental advisor, Sayeda Rizwana Hasan.

Three people died from falling fences and building debris in the Armanitola area, said Deputy Police Commissioner Mallik Ahsan Uddin Sami. A total of 461 injuries have been reported across the country, including 252 in Gazipur, north of Dhaka, noted Nitai Chandra De Sarkar, director of the department's monitoring division. 

Four earthquakes have shaken the coast of Indonesia in the last 24 hours
05.11.25, 21:32

Our main task at the moment is to assess the casualties and damage. We do not yet see difficulties with rescue from under the rubble or clearing the consequences of collapses at this level 

— added De Sarkar.

Local residents and guests described their impressions of the earthquake.

I have never felt such an earthquake in my 30 years of life. We were in the office when the furniture started shaking 

— Sadman Sakib told Reuters.

Tremors were also felt in the eastern states of India, but no serious damage was recorded there.

Cyprus shaken by strong earthquake over magnitude 5
12.11.25, 13:22

Stepan Haftko

