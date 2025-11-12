Cyprus shaken by strong earthquake over magnitude 5

An earthquake occurred in Cyprus this morning, causing widespread concern among the island's residents, UNN reports with reference to Sigmalive and the National Meteorological Service EMSC and Sigmalive.

Details

The earthquake's epicenter, with a magnitude of 5.2-5.3, was located at a depth of 12 kilometers. Also, the epicenter of the earthquake was found 20 kilometers northeast of Paphos (a city in southwestern Cyprus - ed.).

The event caused widespread resonance among residents, reports the National Meteorological Service Sigmalive.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Turkey, as a result of which 26 people received minor injuries. All victims were hospitalized and have already been discharged from hospitals.

At least 12 people died and about 150 were injured as a result of a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in northern Afghanistan. Tremors were also felt in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.