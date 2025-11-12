$42.010.06
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
08:32 AM • 12526 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 25378 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 52088 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 74629 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 114260 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 55081 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 83509 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68476 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 26396 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Publications
Exclusives
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management
Cyprus shaken by strong earthquake over magnitude 5

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1024 views

This morning, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2-5.3 occurred in Cyprus. Its epicenter was located 20 kilometers northeast of Paphos at a depth of 12 kilometers.

Cyprus shaken by strong earthquake over magnitude 5

An earthquake occurred in Cyprus this morning, causing widespread concern among the island's residents, UNN reports with reference to Sigmalive and the National Meteorological Service EMSC and Sigmalive.

Details

The earthquake's epicenter, with a magnitude of 5.2-5.3, was located at a depth of 12 kilometers. Also, the epicenter of the earthquake was found 20 kilometers northeast of Paphos (a city in southwestern Cyprus - ed.).

The event caused widespread resonance among residents, reports the National Meteorological Service Sigmalive.

Recall

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in Turkey, as a result of which 26 people received minor injuries. All victims were hospitalized and have already been discharged from hospitals.

At least 12 people died and about 150 were injured as a result of a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in northern Afghanistan. Tremors were also felt in Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Cyprus