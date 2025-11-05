ukenru
08:20 PM • 1640 views
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Four earthquakes have shaken the coast of Indonesia in the last 24 hours

Kyiv • UNN

 • 872 views

Over the past 24 hours, the coast of Indonesia has been hit by four earthquakes ranging in magnitude from 4.7 to 5.9, causing destruction. One of them, with a magnitude of 5.9, occurred 65 km from Gorontalo, and another, with a magnitude of 5.0, in Papua province.

Four earthquakes have shaken the coast of Indonesia in the last 24 hours

Four powerful earthquakes occurred off the coast of Indonesia. As a result, there was destruction, writes UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

According to the US Geological Survey, the coast of Indonesia has been hit by four earthquakes in the last 24 hours. The strength of these earthquakes ranged from 4.7 to 5.9 magnitudes, which is considered a strong earthquake capable of causing significant destruction.

It is also reported that a 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred late on Tuesday approximately 65 km from Gorontalo at a depth of almost 110 km, as shown on the US Geological Survey map.

In addition, another earthquake occurred just two hours earlier, with a magnitude of 5.0, in Indonesia's Papua province, approximately 178 km west-northwest of Abepura. On Wednesday, two more earthquakes occurred off the coast, both with a magnitude of 4.7.

Addition

Typhoon "Kalmaegi" claimed the lives of at least 66 people in the Philippines, dozens are missing, an official said on Wednesday, as the country prepares for a new storm.

The death toll from the earthquake in northern Afghanistan reached at least 20 people, local authorities report. The number of victims is expected to rise as rescue operations continue.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Indonesia
Afghanistan
Philippines