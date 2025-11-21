$42.150.06
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2114 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 7896 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
01:06 PM • 13460 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
12:43 PM • 14533 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
11:38 AM • 27047 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
November 21, 10:22 AM • 19839 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
November 21, 09:41 AM • 26991 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
November 21, 05:29 AM • 25013 views
US offers Ukraine security guarantees based on NATO model: details of Trump's "peace plan"
November 21, 04:07 AM • 49336 views
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 2142 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and Russia
Trump's full 28-point peace plan between Ukraine and Russia: Axios published all points
Day of Dignity and Freedom: events that changed the history of Ukraine
Decades' most intense cold snap: Arctic flow grips France and Switzerland - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

An Arctic air mass has brought the most intense November cold snap in over a decade to France and Switzerland. Heavy snowfall is expected in the Alps in the coming days, and temperatures in Bern will drop to -7 °C.

Decades' most intense cold snap: Arctic flow grips France and Switzerland - Bloomberg

An Arctic air mass has gripped France and Switzerland with the most intense November cold snap recorded in over a decade. Heavy snowfall is also forecast in the Alps in the coming days, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to meteorologists MeteoSwiss and Meteo France, Switzerland is preparing for its harshest period since 2007, and France for its most intense cold air wave since 2013.

The cold weather will continue next week: temperatures in Bern will drop to -7°C on Sunday, and Paris will be below zero on Saturday. A "yellow" alert has also been issued for snow and ice in Italian regions such as Piedmont, Lombardy, and Emilia-Romagna.

Recall

Three people died in Portugal due to Storm Claudia. In the UK, the storm caused widespread flooding in Wales and England, leading to evacuations and significant damage.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Wales
Bloomberg L.P.
Switzerland
England
Paris
France
Great Britain
Portugal