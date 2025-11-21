Decades' most intense cold snap: Arctic flow grips France and Switzerland - Bloomberg

An Arctic air mass has gripped France and Switzerland with the most intense November cold snap recorded in over a decade. Heavy snowfall is also forecast in the Alps in the coming days, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

According to meteorologists MeteoSwiss and Meteo France, Switzerland is preparing for its harshest period since 2007, and France for its most intense cold air wave since 2013.

The cold weather will continue next week: temperatures in Bern will drop to -7°C on Sunday, and Paris will be below zero on Saturday. A "yellow" alert has also been issued for snow and ice in Italian regions such as Piedmont, Lombardy, and Emilia-Romagna.

Recall

Three people died in Portugal due to Storm Claudia. In the UK, the storm caused widespread flooding in Wales and England, leading to evacuations and significant damage.