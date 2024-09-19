Mayor of Zhytomyr Sukhomlyn resigned from his post ahead of schedule

Today, on September 19, at an extraordinary session of the Zhytomyr City Council, deputies voted to terminate the powers of Zhytomyr Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn. This was reported by Suspilne Zhytomyr, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, at today's session of the Zhytomyr City Council, 7 issues were introduced, one of which was the early resignation of Zhytomyr Mayor Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

Before the voting began, Sergiy Sukhomlyn spoke about what he had achieved in his position in various areas of the city's life: energy efficiency, development of public transport, repairs and modernization, development of sports, in particular football, and other areas.

This is a difficult decision that has been taken over several weeks. I can't tell you why it's being made yet. I think I will be able to tell you everything sometime next week. When I decided to run for mayor in 2006 after the Maidan, we tried to tell someone what to do, but then we decided: if you want to do something, do it yourself - take responsibility and act. I then became a deputy of the city council, then the regional council, and I was offered a seat in the Verkhovna Rada. But I refused and went to become a deputy mayor to see how the system works from the inside. The 2015 elections were a challenge for me. I had a successful business and a wonderful family. I remember driving around the neighborhoods to talk to people in my Porsche. Political consultants said that maybe I should be simpler, but I said I would not pretend and would be who I am - Sukhomlin said.

He added that he did not intend to remain mayor forever.

When I talked about my plans and what I would do to improve the city, I also said that I did not want to stay as mayor forever. I'm definitely not the smartest in the city - there are people who can do the job better than me and give the city a new impetus. I am very grateful to the community for their trust and I am grateful to our guys and girls at the front. I am grateful to my entire team and all the public organizations that have kept us on our toes. I am not saying that we have accomplished everything, but we have fulfilled about 70-80% of what we have announced ,” added Sukhomlin.

It is noted that "32 out of 33 deputies voted in favor of the decision to early terminate the powers of the mayor, Serhiy Sukhomlyn.

Halyna Shymanska, secretary of the Zhytomyr City Council, will now perform the duties of the mayor.

