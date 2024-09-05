Memorandum of cooperation between Zhytomyr region and Indiana signed

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 118106 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 120621 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 196707 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152626 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152409 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 197542 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112408 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 186360 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105081 views

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 88539 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 64546 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 43369 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 72318 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 50085 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 196707 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 197542 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186360 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213185 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201344 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 6312 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149502 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148762 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152871 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143806 views
Actual
Memorandum of cooperation between Zhytomyr region and Indiana signed

Memorandum of cooperation between Zhytomyr region and Indiana signed

 • 24810 views

A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Zhytomyr region and the state of Indiana. The document envisages the development of economic ties, investment, trade, and the exchange of experience in the agricultural sector and high-tech production.

Today, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Zhytomyr region and the US state of Indiana. The document, in particular, provides for the development of economic ties and investments. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Ukraine appreciates all the American support provided to our country and our people. And we have strong cooperation not only at the national level - between Ukraine and the United States - but also in relations with the states of America, between our communities, between our people. All this strengthens both Ukraine and America, our positions in the world, our economies, our societies

- Zelensky wrote.

The President informed that a memorandum of cooperation had been signed between Zhytomyr region and the state of Indiana.

"Today, we have signed another important partnership document - a Memorandum of Cooperation between Zhytomyr Region and the State of Indiana. The document provides for the development of economic ties and investments, strengthening of trade relations and exchange of experience in the agricultural sector and high-tech production. I am grateful to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb for his comprehensive support of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

Ukraine and the Czech Republic sign a memorandum of intent on cooperation in the energy sector16.07.24, 18:05 • 25502 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

Contact us about advertising