Memorandum of cooperation between Zhytomyr region and Indiana signed

Today, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between Zhytomyr region and the US state of Indiana. The document, in particular, provides for the development of economic ties and investments. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

Ukraine appreciates all the American support provided to our country and our people. And we have strong cooperation not only at the national level - between Ukraine and the United States - but also in relations with the states of America, between our communities, between our people. All this strengthens both Ukraine and America, our positions in the world, our economies, our societies - Zelensky wrote.

The President informed that a memorandum of cooperation had been signed between Zhytomyr region and the state of Indiana.

"Today, we have signed another important partnership document - a Memorandum of Cooperation between Zhytomyr Region and the State of Indiana. The document provides for the development of economic ties and investments, strengthening of trade relations and exchange of experience in the agricultural sector and high-tech production. I am grateful to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb for his comprehensive support of Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

