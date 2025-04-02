The US has attacked Yemen in response to Houthi attacks
US strikes on areas of Yemen have resulted in deaths, including near the city of Hodeidah. The operation is in response to Houthi attacks on ships and aims to put pressure on Tehran.
US strike aircraft attacked Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. This is reported by AP, передає UNN.
One of the airstrikes near the port city of Hodeida on the Red Sea coast killed at least four people.
This series of strikes is part of an operation that has been ongoing for several weeks in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the region. According to the rebels themselves, the total number of deaths since the beginning of the campaign has exceeded 65.
Official Washington is not showing any willingness to curtail military activity. Administration officials say the airstrikes are aimed not only at the Houthis, but also at putting pressure on Tehran, given the development of Iran's nuclear program.
According to the latest data, the total number of strikes on targets in Yemen has already exceeded 200. However, details regarding the specific targets of the operation remain classified. At the same time, some sources report that one of the leaders of the rebel missile forces may have been the target of the latest attacks.
The Houthis have not yet confirmed information about losses in the leadership, and the US is not disclosing the names of potentially eliminated commanders.
