The US is increasing its military presence in the Middle East - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The US has deployed additional aircraft in the Middle East amid the bombing of Yemen and escalation with Iran. B-2 bombers have been transferred to an airbase in the Indian Ocean.
The United States of America has deployed additional military aircraft to strengthen the Pentagon's naval forces in the Middle East. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
The publication points out that the US took this step against the background of the bombing of Yemen and the aggravation of tensions with Iran.
The Pentagon's brief statement does not mention specific aircraft. However, according to US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, at least four B-2 bombers have been redeployed to the American-British military base on the island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. Experts say this is enough to reach Yemen or Iran
At the same time, the Pentagon said that the United States and its partners remain committed to regional security in the CENTCOM (U.S. Central Command) area of responsibility and are ready to respond to "any state or non-state actor" seeking to "expand or escalate the conflict in the region."
If Iran or its proxies threaten American personnel and interests in the region, the United States will take decisive action to protect our people
The publication clarifies that CENTCOM covers Northeast Africa, the Middle East, as well as Central and South Asia.
"B-2 bombers are capable of carrying nuclear weapons, and with only 20 such aircraft in the Air Force's arsenal, the US usually uses them sparingly. In October, the Biden administration used bombers in its own campaign against the Houthis in Yemen," the authors note.
