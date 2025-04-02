Millions "on medicines for the state": pharmaceutical giants are suspected of criminal schemes with a distributor

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10862 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98583 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162755 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102871 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339190 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171910 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143823 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195828 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124350 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108073 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133743 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43738 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155027 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34203 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80141 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10862 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80276 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98583 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155146 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19243 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21108 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34299 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43829 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133821 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Millions "on medicines for the state": pharmaceutical giants are suspected of criminal schemes with a distributor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 153745 views

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are suspected of colluding with distributors to sell medicines at inflated prices. The budget suffered losses of UAH 3.15 million, and five people have been notified of suspicion.

Millions "on medicines for the state": pharmaceutical giants are suspected of criminal schemes with a distributor

Pharmaceutical companies, where law enforcement officers conducted searches at the end of February, are suspected of misappropriating and legalizing more than 3 million hryvnias of state funds. This was reported to UNN by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office in response to an official request.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation is being conducted on the grounds of criminal offenses under Part 4 of Article 191 and Part 2 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It concerns the possible misappropriation of state and budget funds by officials of pharmaceutical manufacturers, who, according to the investigation, entered into a criminal conspiracy with representatives of one of the distributors in the western regions of Ukraine.

According to the case files, officials established an illegal mechanism for selling medicines at inflated prices to state and municipal medical institutions, which subsequently made it possible to seize funds and legalize them.

As a result of actions that qualify as abuse of office and money laundering, the budget suffered losses of UAH 3.15 million. Five people in this case have already been notified of suspicion of legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime. The investigation is ongoing.

It is interesting that the subject of the case was "only" UAH 3.15 million - against the background of the financial indicators of the defendants, this amount looks more like small change. For example, according to the Opendatabot service, in 2024 the income of "Darnitsa" amounted to over UAH 6.8 billion, "Farmak" - UAH 10.7 billion, and "Arterium" - UAH 5.2 billion. As they say, for coffee from the corporate budget - and even then not for everyone.

People's Deputy Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk in a comment to UNN stated that he considers the actions of drug manufacturers not just unacceptable, but a crime during the war.

Today, the pharmaceutical business has become surprisingly very profitable, although given the war, the large number of wounded, both military and civilian, it should generally be at the level of profitability and with a small profit, let it be 15-20%. And what is happening now is unacceptable, it is an outrage, it is a crime during the war and the withdrawal of funds abroad by pharmaceutical companies, among others. It is strange that this is happening in our domestic companies 

- the MP noted.

In his opinion, it is very important that after the NSDC decision, the Minister of Health and the government as a whole carefully investigate where there was an overestimation of prices for medicines and whether it was objective.

Because there is a fierce resistance, some of the same pharmaceutical companies have generally withheld some medicines in order to stir up people, to show that there is pressure on business. Although, in fact, this is not the case at all 

- Tsymbalyuk added.

Let us remind you

At the end of February, law enforcement officers searched the Darnitsa, Farmak, and Arterium pharmaceutical plants in Kyiv. The name of the fourth enterprise where the investigative actions also took place has not yet been officially disclosed.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv
