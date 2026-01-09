Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and fires

$42.720.15
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 21524 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 24541 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 31341 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 21478 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 16148 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 13518 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18009 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14062 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 52929 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Popular news
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutorsJanuary 8, 01:29 PM • 14626 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth earlyJanuary 8, 01:50 PM • 13643 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 18215 views
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaignJanuary 8, 03:47 PM • 11841 views
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 10177 views
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 37978 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 41331 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 65008 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 84071 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 125435 views
Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and fires

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, a Russian drone struck the roof of a building at the 18th-floor level. In the Pecherskyi district, there was partial facade damage and fires, while in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and fires

In Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th-floor level. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

Also, according to him, in the Pecherskyi district, where UAV debris fell on a 9-story residential building, there was partial destruction of the building's facade.

There are no fires. No casualties have been found yet. Rescuers continue to work

- Klitschko said.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that as a result of the attack in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

In the Pecherskyi district, cars are burning at one location, and at another address, there is a fire in a residential building

- Tkachenko stated.

Later, he said that in the Desnianskyi district, at another address, a residential building was damaged at the level of the first two floors as a result of the attack.

Recall

On the night of January 9, the enemy attacked Ukraine en masse with various types of weapons. Some publics reported the possibility of launching a hypersonic ballistic missile "Oreshnik".

Massive attack on Ukraine: Lviv under enemy fire, first details09.01.26, 00:20 • 1470 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkraineKyiv
War in Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv