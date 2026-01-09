Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and fires
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, a Russian drone struck the roof of a building at the 18th-floor level. In the Pecherskyi district, there was partial facade damage and fires, while in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.
In Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th-floor level. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.
Details
Also, according to him, in the Pecherskyi district, where UAV debris fell on a 9-story residential building, there was partial destruction of the building's facade.
There are no fires. No casualties have been found yet. Rescuers continue to work
In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that as a result of the attack in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.
In the Pecherskyi district, cars are burning at one location, and at another address, there is a fire in a residential building
Later, he said that in the Desnianskyi district, at another address, a residential building was damaged at the level of the first two floors as a result of the attack.
Recall
On the night of January 9, the enemy attacked Ukraine en masse with various types of weapons. Some publics reported the possibility of launching a hypersonic ballistic missile "Oreshnik".
