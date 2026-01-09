Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and fires

In Kyiv's Desnianskyi district, a Russian drone hit the roof of a building at the 18th-floor level. This was reported by the capital's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, informs UNN.

Details

Also, according to him, in the Pecherskyi district, where UAV debris fell on a 9-story residential building, there was partial destruction of the building's facade.

There are no fires. No casualties have been found yet. Rescuers continue to work - Klitschko said.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that as a result of the attack in the Dniprovskyi district, a non-residential building caught fire.

In the Pecherskyi district, cars are burning at one location, and at another address, there is a fire in a residential building - Tkachenko stated.

Later, he said that in the Desnianskyi district, at another address, a residential building was damaged at the level of the first two floors as a result of the attack.

Recall

On the night of January 9, the enemy attacked Ukraine en masse with various types of weapons. Some publics reported the possibility of launching a hypersonic ballistic missile "Oreshnik".

