We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 8112 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15716 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56567 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199733 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 115237 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 378608 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 302372 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212549 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243575 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254778 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120424 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 50103 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 64076 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35782 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119080 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 119703 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 248402 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10667 views

Council of Europe concerned about the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul: a special mission to Turkey on democracy issues is planned

The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.

News of the World • April 2, 04:05 PM • 14254 views

Protests continue in Turkey after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul: what the authorities and the opposition say

The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.

Politics • April 2, 10:33 AM • 13879 views

A temporary mayor has been elected in Istanbul after the imprisonment of Imamoglu, protests are expanding

The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.

News of the World • March 27, 07:31 AM • 31541 views

"Movement of Violence": Erdogan Accuses Opposition of Mass Protests Against Imamoglu's Arrest

The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.

Politics • March 25, 02:47 AM • 20097 views

Turkish authorities have detained 1,133 people due to protests in support of the Mayor of Istanbul

During protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 1,133 people were detained, including ten journalists. Authorities report 123 injured police officers.

News of the World • March 24, 02:08 PM • 9025 views

Social network X blocked opposition accounts in Turkey

Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.

News of the World • March 24, 01:23 AM • 41998 views

The Mayor of Istanbul called on Turks to mass protests after the arrest

Ekrem Imamoglu called on Turkish citizens to take to the streets to fight for their rights after the arrest. He called the trial an "extrajudicial execution" and called for the protection of the country's future.

News of the World • March 23, 03:15 PM • 95189 views