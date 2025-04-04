Ekrem İmamoğlu

The Council of Europe will send a mission to Turkey due to the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, which raises concerns about
democracy in the country. Since 2016, 150 mayors have been dismissed in Turkey, often replaced by government appointees.
The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The
Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.
The Istanbul Municipal Council has elected a temporary mayor after the imprisonment of Ekrem Imamoglu. The US authorities have
expressed concern over the arrest and mass protests in Turkey.
The Turkish President stated that the CHP provoked violence during the protests against the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul. He
vowed to hold them accountable for the injuries to police officers.
During protests against the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, 1,133 people were detained, including ten journalists. Authorities report 123 injured police officers.
Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the
mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.
Ekrem Imamoglu called on Turkish citizens to take to the streets to fight for their rights after the arrest. He called the trial
an "extrajudicial execution" and called for the protection of the country's future.