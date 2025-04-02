Protests continue in Turkey after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul: what the authorities and the opposition say
Kyiv • UNN
The authorities condemned the calls for a boycott organized by the opposition after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul. The Minister of Trade called it an attempt to undermine the country's economic stability.
Turkish authorities have condemned opposition calls for a mass commercial boycott following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, which was followed by protests across the country.
This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
Details
Following the arrest of the Mayor of Istanbul, the opposition Republican People's Party called for a boycott of goods and services from companies likely to have ties to the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
At the same time, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said that calls for a boycott pose a threat to economic stability. He accused those who support them of trying to undermine the work of the government.
This is an attempt to sabotage the economy, which includes elements of unfair trade and competition. We consider this a senseless attempt by circles who consider themselves masters of this country.
Ekrem Imamoglu is Erdogan's main political rival and a candidate from the Republican People's Party - he is actively involved in the political life of the country.
Recall
In Istanbul, after the arrest of Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, the municipal council elected a temporary acting mayor. However, this did not stop the protests.