Erdogan's opposition Istanbul mayor sentenced to almost two years in prison - media

Kyiv • UNN

 116 views

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in prison for insulting a prosecutor. İmamoğlu is a member of the opposition party and is considered a threat to the current president Erdogan.

Erdogan's opposition Istanbul mayor sentenced to almost two years in prison - media

In Turkey, a court sentenced Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu to one year and eight months in prison on charges of threatening and insulting a prosecutor. The mayor is in opposition to the current president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, writes UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

The court acquitted İmamoğlu of a separate charge of inciting others to attack the prosecutor, the report said.

According to the publication, İmamoğlu is the most high-profile target in the judicial crackdown on the Turkish opposition, which has intensified in recent months. He faces several charges, ranging from corruption to insulting officials.

Before his arrest in March, İmamoğlu was considered a real threat to Erdoğan. Early last year, the 55-year-old politician, a member of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), extended his control over Turkey's largest city after defeating a candidate backed by the president.

Addition

In Turkey, three mayors from the opposition Republican People's Party have been detained on charges of organized crime, bribery, and abuse of office. Among those detained are the mayors of Adıyaman, Adana, and Antalya.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will deliver a "historic speech" on the "Turkey, Free from Terror" process. The statement will concern the fight against terrorism and the expected disarmament of terrorist groups.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Ekrem İmamoğlu
Bloomberg L.P.
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
