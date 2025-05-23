70 officials detained in Istanbul in connection with corruption in the municipality - Anadolu

About 70 people were detained in Istanbul, including 49 city hall officials. Among those arrested are the head of the security service and heads of municipal enterprises, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

Among those detained during the anti-corruption operation are high-ranking officials from the team of arrested Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, including the head of the security service, a personal secretary and heads of two key municipal enterprises.

About 20 more people were detained in previous days.

The detainees are accused of participating in a criminal organization, extortion, bribery, fraud, illegal collection of personal data and falsification of tenders.

Mayor Imamoglu was arrested in March – on the eve of a key vote in the opposition Republican People's Party regarding the candidate for the 2028 presidential election. He is considered one of the main opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Imamoglu is accused of encroaching on the constitutional order, creating a criminal group and cooperating with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.