Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive
02:43 PM • 21937 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

02:05 PM • 22322 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

12:17 PM • 29373 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 45012 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 42364 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 42453 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 44722 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 45393 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 144713 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 66795 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

70 officials detained in Istanbul in connection with corruption in the municipality - Anadolu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

In Istanbul, about 70 people were detained, including 49 city hall officials, including the head of security and heads of municipal enterprises. They are accused of corruption crimes.

70 officials detained in Istanbul in connection with corruption in the municipality - Anadolu

About 70 people were detained in Istanbul, including 49 city hall officials. Among those arrested are the head of the security service and heads of municipal enterprises, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

Details

Among those detained during the anti-corruption operation are high-ranking officials from the team of arrested Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, including the head of the security service, a personal secretary and heads of two key municipal enterprises.

About 20 more people were detained in previous days.

The detainees are accused of participating in a criminal organization, extortion, bribery, fraud, illegal collection of personal data and falsification of tenders.

Recall

Mayor Imamoglu was arrested in March – on the eve of a key vote in the opposition Republican People's Party regarding the candidate for the 2028 presidential election. He is considered one of the main opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Additionally

Imamoglu is accused of encroaching on the constitutional order, creating a criminal group and cooperating with the Kurdistan Workers' Party.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Ekrem İmamoğlu
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
