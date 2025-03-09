The U.S. Secret Service shot an armed man near the White House
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secret Service agents opened fire on an armed man near the White House on Sunday morning. The incident occurred after a warning about a "suicidal" man heading to Washington from Indiana.
On Sunday morning, Secret Service agents shot an armed man near the White House. The background is still unclear.
Reported by UNN citing Daily Mail and Bild.
The Secret Service, responsible for the protection of the US president, was involved in a confrontation with an armed man near the White House in Washington on Sunday night. The shooting occurred around midnight, in the neighborhood near the presidential residence.
It is reported that Secret Service agents received a warning from local police that a "suicidal" man was heading to Washington from Indiana. Subsequently, a confrontation occurred, and US Secret Service representatives opened fire in response, resulting in the attacker being injured.
Supplement
The suspect was taken to a local hospital, his condition is unknown
There are no reports of injuries among Secret Service personnel.
