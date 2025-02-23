ukenru
Shooting at a military base in the United States: there are victims

Shooting at a military base in the United States: there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31424 views

A shooting took place at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, killing one soldier and injuring another. The incident occurred after a chase outside the base.

In the United States , a shooting occurred at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As a result, a soldier was killed and another was wounded, UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

It is noted that the incident occurred near one of the entrances to the base at about 2 a.m. local time. According to the military, the shooting was not a terrorist attack or an attack by outsiders.

"Security forces responded to a shooting near one of the entrances to the base around 2 a.m. One pilot was killed at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and later discharged," the US Air Force said.

It is also noted that the incident occurred after a "pursuit outside the base". At the same time, there was no threat to civilians.

Recall

In the United States, a man was imprisoned for 36 years impersonating an acquaintance named William Woods. The real William Woods went to prison and a psychiatric hospital trying to prove that he was him.

Driver opens fire in Kyiv during a traffic conflict

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
united-states-air-forceUnited States Air Force
united-statesUnited States

