Shooting at a military base in the United States: there are victims

In the United States , a shooting occurred at Kirtland Air Force Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. As a result, a soldier was killed and another was wounded, UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

It is noted that the incident occurred near one of the entrances to the base at about 2 a.m. local time. According to the military, the shooting was not a terrorist attack or an attack by outsiders.

"Security forces responded to a shooting near one of the entrances to the base around 2 a.m. One pilot was killed at the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and later discharged," the US Air Force said.

It is also noted that the incident occurred after a "pursuit outside the base". At the same time, there was no threat to civilians.

