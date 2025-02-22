ukenru
Driver opens fire in Kyiv during a traffic conflict

Kyiv

 61828 views

During a conflict with the driver of a Hyundai, the driver of a Mitsubishi pulled out a gun and fired in his direction, then fled. Patrol policemen quickly detained the offender in Solomianskyi district and seized the weapon.

A man who opened fire and fled the scene was detained in Kyiv, UNN reports, citing the patrol police.

Details

Today, patrol policemen received a report of a conflict between drivers of Hyundai and Mitsubishi cars. According to the applicant, the driver of the Mitsubishi pulled out a gun and shot in his direction. After that, the offender fled in an unknown direction.

The law enforcement officers identified the suspected offender, passed the information to their colleagues and started searching for him.

The inspectors quickly tracked down and stopped the fugitive's car in Solomianskyi district. The driver was behaving aggressively, so they detained him and called investigators to find out all the circumstances of the incident. During a cursory inspection, the police found an object that looked like a gun.

It is currently known that his actions were registered in the URPTI under Part 4 of Art. 296 (Hooliganism committed with weapons) of the Criminal Code.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

