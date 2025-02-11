Kharkiv resident opens fire in a cafe: two injured

A resident of Kharkiv was detained for shooting with a traumatic pistol in a cafe. This was reported by the police of the Kharkiv region, UNN reports.

Details

"On the evening of February 9, the police received information that a conflict between two companies had occurred in a cafe on Petra Hryhorenko Avenue. As a result of the quarrel, a 39-year-old Kharkiv resident, who was intoxicated, fired several shots from a Fort-17 traumatic pistol at his opponents. The 48- and 56-year-old men were wounded. The victims refused to be hospitalized," the statement said.

Patrol police officers and the police department's investigative team arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection, which resulted in the seizure of material evidence.

"Criminal proceedings have been opened over the incident under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.

The man was detained and served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime.

