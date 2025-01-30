ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 44419 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 76641 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104289 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107478 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 126021 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102855 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131396 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103646 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113357 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116951 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

A driver shot a courier in the head in the capital: police are investigating

A driver shot a courier in the head in the capital: police are investigating

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86817 views

A conflict between a driver and a courier occurred in Kyiv, resulting in the driver firing a gas weapon. The police seized the weapon and drew up a report, and no one was injured.

In Kyiv, near the Zvirynetska metro station, a conflict arose between a courier and a driver on the road, during which the latter fired a shot at the man with a gas weapon. Police are investigating, UNN reports.

Details

According to Telegram channels, a shooting occurred near the Zvirynetska metro station. A car driver shot a courier in the head.

As the National Police told UNN , the incident happened yesterday. A conflict arose on the road between the courier and the driver, during which the latter fired a shot at the man with a gas weapon.

The police seized it and drew up a report against the owner under Art. 174 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Shooting from firearms, cold steel or pneumatic weapons, devices for firing cartridges equipped with rubber or similar non-lethal projectiles in settlements and in places not designated for this purpose or in violation of the established procedure).

The incident is currently under investigation. The police noted that no one was injured.

Recall

At the ski resort in Dragobrat , a conflict broke out between Ukrainians, and no Polish citizens were present.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

KyivCrimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

