A driver shot a courier in the head in the capital: police are investigating

In Kyiv, near the Zvirynetska metro station, a conflict arose between a courier and a driver on the road, during which the latter fired a shot at the man with a gas weapon. Police are investigating, UNN reports.

Details

According to Telegram channels, a shooting occurred near the Zvirynetska metro station. A car driver shot a courier in the head.

As the National Police told UNN , the incident happened yesterday. A conflict arose on the road between the courier and the driver, during which the latter fired a shot at the man with a gas weapon.

The police seized it and drew up a report against the owner under Art. 174 of the Code of Administrative Offenses (Shooting from firearms, cold steel or pneumatic weapons, devices for firing cartridges equipped with rubber or similar non-lethal projectiles in settlements and in places not designated for this purpose or in violation of the established procedure).

The incident is currently under investigation. The police noted that no one was injured.

Recall

At the ski resort in Dragobrat , a conflict broke out between Ukrainians, and no Polish citizens were present.