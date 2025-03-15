At least 17 people died in the US due to severe storms
At least 17 people have died and hundreds of thousands are without power as a result of severe storms in the southern and midwestern United States. Most of the victims are in Missouri.
According to media reports, at least 11 people in Missouri have died due to a powerful series of storms that swept through a wide swath of the Midwest and South, where more than 316,000 customers were left without electricity.
At least three deaths have been confirmed in Arkansas, and 29 people were injured in eight counties in connection with a storm system that swept through the state overnight. Three more people died in the Amarillo, Texas area as a result of the storms.
An estimated 138 million people are at risk of severe weather, with tornado warnings issued in parts of Illinois, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi, Indiana and Kentucky.
At least four people were killed in three car accidents in Texas due to strong winds and poor visibility caused by bad weather.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two people were killed in two multi-vehicle accidents on Highway 60 in Parmer County. Another fatal accident occurred in Gray County involving several vehicles.