Amazon cuts 14,000 corporate jobs due to AI investments

$42.070.07
48.970.21
ukenru
Exclusive
02:36 PM • 3666 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM • 13586 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29094 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 22730 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 21914 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 19248 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM • 16089 views
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM • 39328 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM • 30665 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhoto
October 28, 06:38 AM • 13366 views
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3m/s
77%
743mm
Popular news
Dutch Foreign Minister in Kyiv today with promise of maximum supportPhotoOctober 28, 07:51 AM • 14205 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29645 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26140 views
Two children tragically died in Mykolaiv: their mother left them alone in the apartment for half a day - policePhotoVideo10:32 AM • 12538 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14429 views
Publications
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 212:22 PM • 14554 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 26263 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 29084 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39321 views
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flaresPhotoOctober 28, 07:00 AM • 30663 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Andrii Matiukha
Giorgi Gakharia
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
India
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhoto01:18 PM • 5844 views
Kourtney Kardashian introduces lollipops for vaginal health12:53 PM • 5950 views
Jessica Alba publicly showed off her new "Top Gun" boyfriend on InstagramPhotoOctober 28, 08:22 AM • 29751 views
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every roomOctober 28, 07:39 AM • 39321 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 37366 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Social network
Film

Amazon cuts 14,000 corporate jobs due to AI investments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1094 views

Amazon is cutting about 14,000 corporate jobs, increasing spending on artificial intelligence while cutting costs in other areas. This is the largest reduction since 2023, when the company laid off 27,000 employees.

Amazon cuts 14,000 corporate jobs due to AI investments

Amazon plans to cut about 14,000 corporate positions while increasing investment in artificial intelligence and reducing costs elsewhere. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

In June, CEO Andy Jassy, who has been aggressively trying to cut costs since his appointment in 2021, said he expects generative AI to reduce Amazon's corporate team over the next few years.

At the time, Jassy reported that Amazon had over 1,000 generative AI-powered services and applications under development or already created, but that this number was a "small fraction" of what the company plans to develop.

He urged employees to support the company's AI plans after announcing a $10 billion investment to build a campus in North Carolina to expand cloud computing and artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Since the beginning of 2024, Amazon has allocated about $10 billion to data center projects in Mississippi, Indiana, Ohio, and North Carolina, building infrastructure to keep up with other tech giants making breakthroughs in AI. Amazon competes with OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta, and others. In a May conference call with analysts, Jassy said that the growth potential of Amazon Web Services' business is enormous.

If you believe that your mission is to make customers' lives easier and better every day, and that every customer experience will be reimagined with AI, you will invest very heavily in AI, and that is what we are doing. This is evident in the more than 1,000 AI applications we are building at Amazon. This is also evident in our new generation of Alexa, called Alexa+

- he said.

Teams and individual employees affected by the cuts will be notified on Tuesday. Most employees will have 90 days to find a new position within the company, said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President of People Experience and Technology at Amazon. Those who cannot find a new position or choose not to will receive transitional support, including severance pay, job placement services, and health insurance.

Addition

Amazon employs about 350,000 corporate employees and a total of about 1.56 million people. The announced cut represents about 4% of the corporate team.

Amazon's headcount doubled during the pandemic, when millions of people stayed home and increased online shopping. In subsequent years, large technology and retail companies cut thousands of jobs to align costs.

The cuts announced on Tuesday indicate that Amazon is still trying to optimize its headcount, and this may not be the last cut. This is the largest cut at Amazon since 2023, when the company laid off 27,000 employees. At that time, the layoffs occurred in waves: 9,000 jobs in March and another 18,000 two months later. Amazon has not yet announced whether there will be further cuts.

Amazon will entrust AI with many tasks, but will find even more work for people23.10.25, 09:54 • 2483 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Amazon
Associated Press
Ohio
OpenAI
Indiana
Microsoft
Google