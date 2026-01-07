Attack on Dnipro: 7 injured, including children, residential buildings and educational institutions damaged

At least 7 people, 2 of them children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the evening of January 6. This was reported by Mayor Borys Filatov, informs UNN.

According to him, most people have an acute stress reaction, but there are also shrapnel wounds. City hospitals are providing assistance.

The enemy attacked ordinary residential buildings and educational institutions. In more than 10 high-rise buildings, several hundred - if not about a thousand - windows were smashed. There is also data on damage to heating networks near one of the buildings. Many burnt cars - Filatov said.

He added that at the same time there is destruction in the vocational school, where locksmiths and confectioners are trained.

The fire there was extinguished, but the workshop and student dormitory were damaged. Two kindergartens and one of the schools were also affected. The city continues to collect information about the rest of the destruction - summarized the mayor of Dnipro.

