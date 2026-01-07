$42.420.13
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 17486 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 75991 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 122518 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 58601 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 76153 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 59874 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 81907 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 154937 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 61943 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Attack on Dnipro: 7 injured, including children, residential buildings and educational institutions damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

As a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro, 7 people were injured, including 2 children, mostly with acute stress reactions and shrapnel wounds. More than 10 high-rise buildings, a vocational school, two kindergartens, and a school were damaged.

Attack on Dnipro: 7 injured, including children, residential buildings and educational institutions damaged

At least 7 people, 2 of them children, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on Dnipro on the evening of January 6. This was reported by Mayor Borys Filatov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, most people have an acute stress reaction, but there are also shrapnel wounds. City hospitals are providing assistance.

The enemy attacked ordinary residential buildings and educational institutions. In more than 10 high-rise buildings, several hundred - if not about a thousand - windows were smashed. There is also data on damage to heating networks near one of the buildings. Many burnt cars

- Filatov said.

He added that at the same time there is destruction in the vocational school, where locksmiths and confectioners are trained.

The fire there was extinguished, but the workshop and student dormitory were damaged. Two kindergartens and one of the schools were also affected. The city continues to collect information about the rest of the destruction

- summarized the mayor of Dnipro.

Recall

Due to the UAV attack in Dnipro, a high-rise building was damaged. Fires broke out on the territories of a kindergarten and a vocational school.

An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat06.01.26, 20:24 • 5488 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Dnipro