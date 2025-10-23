$41.760.01
48.370.10
ukenru
06:36 AM
Amazon will entrust AI with many tasks, but will find even more work for people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Amazon's CEO and a representative of the Robotics division stated that the company will use AI to combine efforts and reduce costs, but also plans to create new jobs for people. This decision is a response to the discussion about the impact of AI on the labor market.

Amazon will entrust AI with many tasks, but will find even more work for people

AI-based work will allow the company to combine efforts and reduce costs in several areas, but along with this, a lot of other work is planned specifically for people. This was recently stated by the CEO of Amazon and a representative of the Robotics department, reports UNN with reference to New York Times and The Verge.

Details

In the context of the discussion about whether AI really takes away jobs, a response came from one of the largest employers in the US, Amazon.

Despite fears that the Amazon CEO may continue the policy of job cuts due to the "efficiency" of artificial intelligence, the technology sector sees the situation somewhat differently.

Amazon Robotics CTO Tye Brady stated in a company publication that the future involves both the implementation of AI work and the involvement of people in a number of tasks, including new areas.

The real headline isn't about robots... It's about people — and the future of work we're building together

- the specialist said.

Amazon's spokesperson's response to the New York Times report was also published, stating that "no company has created more jobs in the US over the past decade than Amazon."

But the key point is CEO Andy Jassy's June letter to employees.

This message is somewhat clearer in the context of AI implementation and the need for people.

We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are done today, and more people doing other types of jobs. It's hard to know exactly how this will impact over time, but in the next few years, we expect it to reduce the overall number of corporate staff as we gain efficiency from the widespread use of artificial intelligence across the company.

- Andy Jassy said.

We should add that the statement is probably appropriate against the background of the discussion, which is particularly reinforced by documents from the global mass-market goods sales giant, to which the New York Times refers. They indicated that "the shift to automation could help the company sell more goods without hiring new employees."

The Times report also proposes a plan for robotics and automation, citing Jassy's desire to cut e-commerce costs. But it gives examples of how overhauling warehouses creates capacity that processes more goods with fewer employees, who will increasingly focus on caring for robots.

Recall

In January 2024, it became known from an IMF report that artificial intelligence could affect 40% of jobs worldwide.

Global Amazon outage paralyzes part of the internet: millions of people without access20.10.25, 12:15 • 3928 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyTechnologies
Amazon
The New York Times
United States