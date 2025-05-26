Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

$41.500.00
46.930.00
ukenru
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM • 152948 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 174087 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM • 245653 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 297166 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 182282 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 114394 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 109510 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 74943 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57638 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 54807 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0m/s
96%
746mm
Popular news

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 03:04 PM • 10333 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 100 attacks: Russians storm positions in many directions - General Staff

May 25, 03:34 PM • 3846 views

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

May 25, 06:14 PM • 9010 views

German bank blocked Schroeder's account for salaries from "Gazprom" - Bild

May 25, 06:31 PM • 4288 views

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

09:37 PM • 5406 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 245653 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 297166 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 277686 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 369611 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 449085 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitalii Kim

Igor Klymenko

Rustem Umerov

Oleh Syniehubov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv Oblast

Mykolaiv

Sumy Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 107535 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 152948 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 54969 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 52342 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 56925 views
Actual

Bild

The Washington Post

Telegram

Facebook

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 998 views

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Medvedev, threatened that almost the entire territory of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone" if military aid to Ukraine continues. He published a map where most of Ukraine is marked as a "buffer zone".

Medvedev published a map with a threat that almost all of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone"

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev threatened that almost the entire territory of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone". This is reported by UNN.

Details

On his X social network page, Medvedev published an infographic, according to which, if "military assistance to the Bandera regime continues, the buffer zone will look like this," and attached a map of Ukraine, where Ukrainian territory is marked as "buffer zone", and a narrow strip along the border with Poland is called "Ukraine".

In their responses, commenters ridiculed Medvedev's threats. In particular, a user with the nickname Rocca noted that 3 years after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia holds less territory than in the first 4 weeks of the war.

"At this rate, how long will it take... 22 years?" - the user asked.

Recall

According to Bild, Russian dictator Putin already wants seven Ukrainian regions instead of four. The refusal of US President Donald Trump to participate in the negotiations only encourages Russia to further aggression against Ukraine.

Trump said that Putin would have occupied the whole of Ukraine if it hadn't been for him30.04.25, 05:41 • 5439 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Ukraine
Brent
$64.58
Bitcoin
$109,014.90
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,370.17
Ethereum
$2,551.13