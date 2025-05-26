Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev threatened that almost the entire territory of Ukraine could become a "buffer zone". This is reported by UNN.

On his X social network page, Medvedev published an infographic, according to which, if "military assistance to the Bandera regime continues, the buffer zone will look like this," and attached a map of Ukraine, where Ukrainian territory is marked as "buffer zone", and a narrow strip along the border with Poland is called "Ukraine".

In their responses, commenters ridiculed Medvedev's threats. In particular, a user with the nickname Rocca noted that 3 years after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia holds less territory than in the first 4 weeks of the war.

"At this rate, how long will it take... 22 years?" - the user asked.

If military aid to the Banderite regime continues, the buffer zone could look like this: pic.twitter.com/0ueLOTeJaH — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) May 25, 2025

According to Bild, Russian dictator Putin already wants seven Ukrainian regions instead of four. The refusal of US President Donald Trump to participate in the negotiations only encourages Russia to further aggression against Ukraine.

