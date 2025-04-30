$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
April 29, 03:28 PM

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

April 29, 03:14 PM

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

April 29, 11:06 AM

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

April 29, 09:35 AM

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:19 AM

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Trump said that Putin would have occupied the whole of Ukraine if it hadn't been for him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Former US President Donald Trump believes that Vladimir Putin started the war against Ukraine because of Biden's presidency. According to him, the Russian dictator probably wants to end the war.

Trump said that Putin would have occupied the whole of Ukraine if it hadn't been for him

If Donald Trump had not won the 2024 US presidential election, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have seized the whole of Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the head of the White House himself in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, Putin invaded Ukraine "because Biden was in office."

I think Putin wanted all of Ukraine. I think if I hadn't won the election, he would have gotten all of Ukraine

- said the US president.

At the same time, he suggested that Putin wants to end the war with Ukraine.

"That's possible. He could listen to me. I would say he would like to stop the war. I believe that thanks to me, he is ready to stop fighting," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan, during which he summed up the 100 days of his presidency. Among other things, the head of the White House called the first 100 days of his second term a "revolution of common sense."

Trump expressed a desire to become the new Pope29.04.25, 22:47 • 8964 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Ukraine
