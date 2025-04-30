Trump said that Putin would have occupied the whole of Ukraine if it hadn't been for him

If Donald Trump had not won the 2024 US presidential election, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would have seized the whole of Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by the head of the White House himself in an interview with ABC News, UNN reports.

According to Trump, Putin invaded Ukraine "because Biden was in office."

I think Putin wanted all of Ukraine. I think if I hadn't won the election, he would have gotten all of Ukraine - said the US president.

At the same time, he suggested that Putin wants to end the war with Ukraine.

"That's possible. He could listen to me. I would say he would like to stop the war. I believe that thanks to me, he is ready to stop fighting," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Michigan, during which he summed up the 100 days of his presidency. Among other things, the head of the White House called the first 100 days of his second term a "revolution of common sense."

