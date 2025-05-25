Our homes: As part of the last part of the exchange of prisoners of war, 303 defenders returned to Ukraine

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 61575 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Popular news

Hostile shelling of Kyiv: many injured, destruction in various areas

May 24, 11:49 PM

Air Forces report missiles over Ukraine: directions of movement

May 25, 12:00 AM

The threat of ballistic missiles persists: updated directions of movement

May 25, 12:12 AM

Putin wants to have seven Ukrainian regions instead of four: Trump's refusal inspires the Kremlin

May 25, 01:43 AM

"Friendly fire": what is known about the likely attack by Russians on their own plane

May 25, 01:50 AM
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM
Our homes: As part of the last part of the exchange of prisoners of war, 303 defenders returned to Ukraine

Kyiv

 • 60 views

The third stage of the exchange of prisoners of war "1000 for 1000", which was agreed upon in Turkey, took place. Soldiers of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, border guards and employees of the State Special Transport Service are returning home.

Our homes: As part of the last part of the exchange of prisoners of war, 303 defenders returned to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the third, final part of the prisoner of war exchange "1000 for 1000", which the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on May 16 during a meeting in Istanbul. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

303 Ukrainian defenders are at home. The third part of the exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000, which was agreed upon in Turkey, has been completed. Today, soldiers of our army, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the State Special Transport Service are returning. Thank you to the team that worked around the clock to successfully implement this exchange. We will definitely return everyone from Russian captivity!

- the message says.  

The news is being updated. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarPolitics
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
