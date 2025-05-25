Our homes: As part of the last part of the exchange of prisoners of war, 303 defenders returned to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the third, final part of the prisoner of war exchange "1000 for 1000", which the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on May 16 during a meeting in Istanbul. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

303 Ukrainian defenders are at home. The third part of the exchange in the format of 1000 for 1000, which was agreed upon in Turkey, has been completed. Today, soldiers of our army, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service and the State Special Transport Service are returning. Thank you to the team that worked around the clock to successfully implement this exchange. We will definitely return everyone from Russian captivity! - the message says.

The news is being updated.