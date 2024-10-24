How many hours does a person need to sleep to get enough sleep - the answer of a somnologist
Kyiv • UNN
The expert explained that sleep duration is individual for each person and can range from 4 to 12 hours. The main thing is not the number of hours, but the efficiency of sleep and the quality of waking up.
During sleep, the human body recovers, so the duration of sleep is determined individually for each person. On average, a person needs 7-9 hours of sleep, but it is important that sleep is not measured by duration but by efficiency. This was stated by somnologist Daria Pylypenko in a commentary to UNN.
Details
According to Pylypenko, the theory that a person needs 8 hours of sleep to get enough is a myth.
All this talk about 8 hours is not subject to any criticism from a scientific point of view. It's like saying that everyone should be 180 cm tall and have a foot size of 41. Each person needs their own recovery time during sleep. Everyone has their own activities, everyone has their own temperament, everyone has their own worldview, information processing speed, metabolism. And sleep is the period during which we "patch up" our problems during the day at the cellular level. This is where the healing takes place, because those who don't get enough sleep are angry and aggressive. Sleep is not measured by duration. Sleep is measured by efficiency. These are completely different sleep parameters. One person needs 6 hours, and another needs 10, and both will be healthy
According to her, there is a recommendation from the US National Sleep Foundation that says 7-9 hours is enough to get enough sleep.
"However, this is a recommended norm. There is also a norm that says that the norm of sleep is 6-10 hours. If we take the total number of hours people sleep, it's 4-12 hours, because there are "short sleepers" and "long sleepers". For each of them, it will be okay. The main criterion is that a person falls asleep within 20 minutes, does not wander around the house at night, and wakes up in the morning without an alarm, easily with a feeling of energy recovery, so that he or she does not feel sleepy during the day. On average, the population sleeps 7 hours," summarized Pylypenko.
