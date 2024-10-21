Improve your sleep: 7 soothing drinks to try
Healthline Media recommends 7 drinks to improve sleep quality, including chamomile tea, ashwagandha, and valerian. These drinks have calming properties and can help reduce problems falling asleep.
Healthy sleep is an important component of overall well-being, but many people have difficulty falling asleep. To improve the quality of your sleep, try making 7 drinks that have soothing properties. Healthline Media writes about this, UNN reports.
Try one of these bedtime drinks to find your perfect ritual for relaxation and better sleep.
1. Chamomile tea
This classic drink is famous for its relaxing properties. Research in 2024 confirmed that chamomile can reduce the number of awakenings during sleep. To prepare, pour 4 tablespoons of flowers with boiling water and let it brew for 5 minutes.
2. Ashwagandha tea
This Ayurvedic plant can help improve sleep quality. Ashwagandha tea is available in health food stores, or you can make traditional "moon milk" by adding spices to warm milk.
3. Valerian tea
Valerian is known for its calming properties. A 2020 review confirmed that this remedy can be effective in treating insomnia. Prepare the tea by steeping 2-3 grams of the root in hot water for 10-15 minutes.
4. Peppermint tea
This aromatic drink not only tastes good, but also has antimicrobial properties. Just boil water and add mint leaves, let it brew for 5 minutes.
5. Warm milk
A glass of warm milk before bed can help thanks to tryptophan, which increases serotonin and melatonin levels. Just bring the milk to a boil and enjoy.
6. Almond milk
This alternative to cow's milk is rich in magnesium and tryptophan, which can promote sleep. One glass of almond milk contains about 17 mg of magnesium.
7. Lavender tea
Lavender is known for its calming properties. Lavender tea can help reduce anxiety and improve sleep quality.
