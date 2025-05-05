Explosions heard in Odesa: enemy attacking the city center and Peresyp district

Several explosions rang out in Odesa in the evening of May 5. This was reported by the mayor of the city, Gennadiy Trukhanov, UNN informs.

Details

At 21:55, he warned residents of Odesa to stay in safe places due to the threat of the use of ударних BpLA.

Fountain/Arcadia, attention! - wrote Trukhanov

Later, the mayor of Odesa said that explosions were heard in parts of the city. He added that the enemy is targeting the city center and the Peresyp district.

Meanwhile, monitoring resources report that Odesa is being attacked by up to 15 "Shaheds".

We remind

In the Donetsk region, the Russians shelled the village of Ivanopillia with artillery. As a result, one person died and two were injured.

Kharkiv region: 9 wounded in Russian attacks, including two children