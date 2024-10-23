You need to choose at least one or two actions that will relax you: a somnologist told how to develop a habit of falling asleep faster

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+8°
1.5m/s
74%
You need to choose at least one or two actions that will relax you: a somnologist told how to develop a habit of falling asleep faster

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138982 views

The expert recommends choosing 1-2 relaxing activities before going to bed and avoiding gadgets, smoking, and alcohol. It is important to create a ritual that is repeated daily to develop a conditioned reflex to fall asleep.

You need to choose at least one or two actions that will relax you: a somnologist told how to develop a habit of falling asleep faster

Before going to bed, it is better to give up gadgets, smoking, and alcohol, as this can lead to agitation, which will affect the quality of sleep. To fall asleep better, you should choose at least one or two actions that will not excite, but rather relax: a shower, music, breathing exercises, soothing tea. This was stated by somnologist Daria Pylypenko in a commentary to UNN.

Details

According to Pylypenko, the theory that you need to put away gadgets for at least 60 minutes is absolutely true, which is substantiated by neuroscience, because the brain reacts to light through the optic nerves.

Plus, when we click or do something, it's a nervous load and tension, because you have to, first of all, process the information, perceive it, decide where to click, what to click on, to scroll through the feed and analyze, think about what we saw. We can get excited, and this is again a process of arousal, which is the opposite of falling asleep, because falling asleep is about total relaxation. Therefore, we can help ourselves, if it is simple, by choosing at least one or two actions that do not excite us, but relax us. At least just remove what really excites us, and at least add something to relax us. For some people it can be a shower, for others it can be music, for others it can be just lying down

- Pylypenko said.

According to her, it is necessary to give the brain a support, i.e. a certain action, after which sleep will follow, and this should be repeated so that it becomes a habit with a conditioned reflex.

"So that every day there is some kind of action followed by sleep. So that it is not chaos, because sleep does not like chaos, because our brain is a very associative device and it builds such chains of understanding. Like, what do I need to do to fall asleep. If every day is something different, then the learning algorithms are simply thrown off. That's why it's very important now, especially during the war, to develop a small ritual, the same actions. They can be absolutely simple: some people write down their worrying thoughts, some listen to music, some breathe, others just chat over a cup of chamomile tea. Anything you like," added Pylypenko.

She also said that it is better not to smoke before going to bed.

"If there are any complaints about sleep or the inability to relax, then smoking should be removed, because smoking is a psychostimulant, just like coffee. Those who smoke often have an altered sleep architecture. They toss and turn in their sleep, which is a very active behavior," the somnologist added.

She also said that alcohol in small doses is a sedative.

"What is a small dose? It's about 30 ml of alcohol, i.e. 150 grams of wine, 30 ml of vodka. If it's one serving once a week, then it may be acceptable, but if it appears as a way to fall asleep, then you need to look for the reason. The problem is not that a person drinks, the problem is what he or she wants to achieve with it. We need to look for the root. Alcohol in small doses can be relaxing and calming. However, there is a problem that not everyone knows the norm, and then ethanol breaks down into ethanal, a harmful compound that is toxic and then causes a hangover. In addition, alcohol changes the architecture of sleep, and those who drink alcohol on a regular basis have a reduced duration of deep sleep, which is precisely responsible for the hormones that are produced in the deep phase of sleep. That is, the architecture changes completely, and that's why they go through these deep stages for literally the first two hours, and then they start to spin. It's like an alcoholic's deep sleep, but not a long one," said Pylypenko.

Improve your sleep: 7 soothing drinks to try21.10.24, 22:41 • 32568 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

HealthLife hack
