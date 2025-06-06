Russians occupied Kondrativka and Oleksiivka in Sumy region and advanced near three more settlements - DeepState

In the evening of June 06, Russian troops occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka in the Sumy region. The enemy also has advances near three more settlements in the Sumy region. This is reported by analysts of the DeepState project, reports UNN.

Details

On Friday, June 06 at 22:02, analysts of the OSINT project DeepState reported on the enemy's successes in the Sumy region.

The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Kindrativka and Oleksiivka, and has also advanced near Bilovod, Loknia and Sadky - the message says.

As a reminder, on Wednesday, June 04, analysts of the DeepState project wrote that Russian troops are advancing in the Sumy region, capturing Andriivka and Vodolagy. The situation in Kindrativka and Oleksiivka is being clarified, fighting is ongoing, and the enemy is putting pressure on Yablunivka and Yunakivka.

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState