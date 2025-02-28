Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 3268 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 20439 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 49432 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 31365 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 106604 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 91725 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111431 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116535 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 146642 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115087 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 50224 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 76462 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 29170 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 103096 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 41263 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 49523 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 106615 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 146649 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 137682 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 170208 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 0 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 19286 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 131577 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 133512 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 162108 views
Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

Magnetic storms in March 2025: when to expect and how to prepare for them

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15217 views

In March 2025, mostly weak magnetic storms with a Kp-index of up to 5 are forecasted. The highest activity is expected in mid-March.

In March 2025, weak magnetic storms are expected that will not exceed Kp-index 5, which indicates a predominantly calm geomagnetic situation. This was reported by UNN

The level of magnetic storms is estimated by the Kp-index (geomagnetic activity index):

- 0-3: calm environment.

- 4-5: a weak storm.

- 6-7: moderate storm.

- 8-9: a strong storm.

According to the data of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the following periods of magnetic activity are expected in March : 

March 9 - magnetic storm of red level, K-index 5

March 12-14 - a strong red-level magnetic storm, K-index 5

March 15-16 - a magnetic storm of medium activity, K-index 4

March 18 - a magnetic storm of medium activity, K-index 4

How to reduce the impact of magnetic storms on health

To reduce the impact of magnetic storms on the body, it is important to regularly monitor forecasts of geomagnetic activity. This will allow you to prepare in advance for possible changes in your health and take measures to reduce the negative impact.

Image

On days of increased activity, it is recommended to limit physical activity: avoid intense workouts and choose light activities such as walking outdoors or doing yoga. This will help reduce the stress on your body.

Stress can also increase the negative effects of magnetic storms, so it is important to use relaxation techniques such as meditation or breathing exercises. This will help maintain emotional balance and reduce anxiety. In addition, do not forget about the importance of quality sleep: try to sleep at least 7-8 hours a night, as this helps to restore strength and reduces sensitivity to external stressors.

A balanced diet also plays an important role in strengthening the immune system. Include more fruits, vegetables, nuts, and fish in your diet to support your overall health. On days of magnetic storms, it is useful to reduce the use of electronics, as it can make you feel worse. Finally, don't forget about hydration: drink enough water to maintain your water balance, as dehydration can exacerbate the negative effects.

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
28.02.25, 08:23 • 104929 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

Society Health Life hack

