The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the multi-story building in Kyiv, which was destroyed after the Russian attack on June 17 17 June 2025

$41.530.08
48.070.37
ukenru
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 18279 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 147500 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 169652 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 160252 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 208039 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 182359 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 169209 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 135995 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108838 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180439 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Trump on the Russian attack on Kyiv: "Sounds like it i'll have to look it"June 17, 11:15 AM • 44793 views
The Trump administration curtailed a pressure group on Russia regarding negotiations with Ukraine - Reuters June 17, 11:16 AM • 66430 views
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 38758 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 64652 views
Explosions heard in Tehran: Israel claims 60 fighter jets took off for a wide wave of strikes06:30 PM • 15523 views
Publications
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine03:35 PM • 64914 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 297910 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 330940 views
Life hacks for bloggers: how to improve and simplify blogging June 14, 07:09 AM • 344499 views
Scandals in ARMA prove that changes need to start with an audit and dismissal of managementJune 13, 12:08 PM • 414669 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Igor Klymenko
Emmanuel Macron
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Kyiv
Ukraine
Israel
Iran
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature03:09 PM • 38964 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 105974 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 119315 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 179752 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 118270 views
Actual
Fox News
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kalibr (missile family)
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the multi-story building in Kyiv, which was destroyed after the Russian attack on June 17 17 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1250 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the site of the Russian strike on a building in Kyiv. Representatives of more than 60 missions saw the consequences of Russian terror in Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the multi-story building in Kyiv, which was destroyed after the Russian attack on June 17

On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the site of the Russian strike on an apartment building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

At the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of more than 60 diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine, including ambassadors and chargés d'affaires, arrived at the destroyed building.

The event was attended by the heads of diplomatic missions of Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Algeria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Armenia, Vietnam, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Egypt, India, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, China, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Pakistan, South Africa, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, the State of Qatar, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, the USA, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan. Representatives of the diplomatic missions of the European Investment Bank, the EU, NATO, the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, the Office of the Council of Europe, UNHCR, UNICEF, the Apostolic Nunciature, GUAM and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission and the OECD were also present.

It is noted that representatives of diplomatic missions were able to see the consequences of the brutal Russian terror. Foreign diplomats were accompanied by Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine called on the world community to condemn the massive attack by the Russian Federation and increase pressure on the aggressor17.06.25, 20:30 • 1180 views

Together with foreign diplomats and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the site of the Russian crime was visited by Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and Head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its gratitude to the foreign diplomatic corps for their solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression and barbaric attacks

- the statement reads.

One of the deadliest attacks since July 2024: UN reacts to Russian strike on Kyiv17.06.25, 17:25 • 4380 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarPolitics
Republic of Ireland
Andrii Sybiha
Tajikistan
European Investment Bank
Vietnam
Montenegro
Council of Europe
UNICEF
Latvia
NATO
Mexico
United Nations
Austria
Switzerland
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Albania
Brazil
Australia
India
European Union
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Serbia
Finland
Algeria
Denmark
South Africa
South Korea
Canada
Slovenia
France
Lithuania
Sweden
Belgium
Norway
Czech Republic
Greece
Croatia
Bulgaria
Italy
Spain
Qatar
Germany
Netherlands
Portugal
Slovakia
China
Japan
Turkey
United States
Hungary
Estonia
Egypt
Sudan
Pakistan
Moldova
The State of Palestine
Kyiv
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9