The Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the multi-story building in Kyiv, which was destroyed after the Russian attack on June 17 17 June 2025

On behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the site of the Russian strike on an apartment building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

At the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of more than 60 diplomatic missions accredited in Ukraine, including ambassadors and chargés d'affaires, arrived at the destroyed building.

The event was attended by the heads of diplomatic missions of Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Algeria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, Armenia, Vietnam, Greece, Georgia, Denmark, Estonia, Egypt, India, Ireland, Spain, Italy, Canada, China, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Pakistan, South Africa, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, the State of Qatar, Slovakia, Slovenia, Serbia, the USA, Sudan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Montenegro, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan. Representatives of the diplomatic missions of the European Investment Bank, the EU, NATO, the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator, the Office of the Council of Europe, UNHCR, UNICEF, the Apostolic Nunciature, GUAM and the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission and the OECD were also present.

It is noted that representatives of diplomatic missions were able to see the consequences of the brutal Russian terror. Foreign diplomats were accompanied by Serhiy Kyslytsia, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Ukraine called on the world community to condemn the massive attack by the Russian Federation and increase pressure on the aggressor

Together with foreign diplomats and representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the site of the Russian crime was visited by Vice Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community Development and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Viktor Mykyta, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and Head of the State Emergency Service Andriy Danyk.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its gratitude to the foreign diplomatic corps for their solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression and barbaric attacks - the statement reads.

