Ukraine called on the world community to condemn the massive attack by the Russian Federation and increase pressure on the aggressor

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine demands that the international community strongly condemn the latest massive combined shelling of Ukrainian cities by Russia on the night of June 17, and take concrete steps to increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

On the night of June 17, the aggressor used 440 drones and 32 missiles against Ukraine. The attack was one of the most massive during the full-scale Russian invasion. In Kyiv, dozens of dead and hundreds of injured civilians are known. Another woman died in Odesa. As of now, search and rescue operations are still ongoing. The number of victims may increase.

Civilians and infrastructure were once again under attack by Russian criminals. Russian strikes damaged a kindergarten, residential buildings, an educational institution and industrial facilities.

We are convinced that Putin deliberately ordered this shelling during the G7 summit in order to expose the leaders of the G7 countries as weak. He deliberately demonstrates complete disregard for international peace efforts, especially the efforts of the United States. - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In previous weeks and months, Ukraine has demonstrated its commitment to peace efforts. In particular, it accepted the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, sent a high-level delegation to meet with a low-level Russian delegation, offered realistic steps towards peace and expressed its readiness for a meeting of leaders to end the war.

In turn, Russia has not taken any constructive steps towards peace. Russia continues to reject the US proposal for a long-term ceasefire. Russia is making unacceptable ultimatums and ignoring Ukrainian proposals. Russia is avoiding a meeting of leaders that could pave a real path to peace. Instead, Moscow is only intensifying terror, shelling, killing civilians, attacks on the energy system and destruction of Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. - the document says.

All this indicates the lack of alternatives to increasing pressure on the aggressor, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized. Strengthening sanctions, particularly in the energy and banking sectors, as well as strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, will contribute to, rather than hinder, progress towards a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace.

Ukraine calls on its partners to inflict a tangible blow on the Russian war machine and lower the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $30 per barrel. This will significantly limit the Kremlin's oil export revenues and force Russia to revise its aggressive policy.

We call for accelerating the supply of modern air defense systems to Ukraine, including Patriot, NASAMS, IRIS/T systems, as well as additional ammunition for them, to protect Ukrainian skies and save lives. It is also time to move to full use and confiscation of Russian assets to finance the Ukrainian defense industry and rebuild Ukraine. Such a decision will show that aggression has not only political but also economic consequences for Moscow. - added the Foreign Ministry

It is emphasized that Ukraine continues to insist on a policy of peace through strength. Peace through strength means maximum economic pressure on the aggressor, a complete cessation of funding for his war crimes, disconnection from global financial systems, and total isolation of the terrorist regime.

Peace through strength implies blocking all channels through which the Kremlin receives resources to continue its armed aggression against Ukraine, including a complete cessation of cooperation with the Russian military-industrial complex and its international suppliers.

Peace through strength is the only way to a just end to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as Russia understands only the language of force. Every minute of delay with tough decisions costs Ukrainian lives. The time has come for decisive action to counter Russian aggression and neutralize the Russian threat to Ukraine and the entire Euro-Atlantic community. - the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summarizes.

