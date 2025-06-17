$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 30812 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 83481 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 87044 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 142752 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 129979 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 141078 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 120582 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 105083 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 177627 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 83062 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
Publications
Exclusives
Russian attack on Kyiv: Historical building of KPI damaged and train painted by famous artist vandalized

Kyiv • UNN

 4772 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, the historical building of KPI, an Intercity+ train with a mural by Barbara Kruger, and two Ukrposhta branches were damaged. The train has already been repaired and dispatched on its route.

Russian attack on Kyiv: Historical building of KPI damaged and train painted by famous artist vandalized

As a result of the massive attack on Kyiv on the night of June 17, significant damage was caused to the capital's infrastructure and state institutions. Buildings, post office, KPI building and railway property were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press services of institutions and departments in Tekegram.

Details

On the night of June 17, Kyiv was subjected to another massive combined raid by enemy drones, cruise missiles and ballistics.

During the attack, buildings and structures of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute were damaged. In particular, the historical building of educational building No. 4, the foundation of which was laid on June 1, 1898, marked the beginning of the construction of the university

- said in a statement by the educational institution in Telegram.

In addition, as a result of the enemy shelling at night, the Intercity+ train was damaged at the base point, on the boards of which - the work of the world-famous American artist Barbara Kruger "Untitled (Another One Again)", dedicated to Ukrainians who move forward every day.

Despite the attack, the train stood its ground. The damaged windows were promptly restored - and at 11:36 it left Kyiv for Przemyśl on schedule. This art project, like the entire history of Ukrainian resistance, once again confirms: resilience is in our DNA

- said Ukrzaliznytsia.

In addition, as a result of enemy shelling, Ukrposhta in Kyiv lost two branches - 03124 and 03126.

The team, some of whom have lost their homes, is doing everything possible to resume work as soon as possible, because pensioners were already asking about pensions in the morning... Thank you to the team that is already working after a sleepless night. And thank you to our doctors and rescuers who are clearing the rubble and rescuing people on the spot

- wrote Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smilyansky in Telegram.

He clarified that, according to preliminary forecasts, branch 03124 will be reopened at a new address from June 18, where all parcels will be transferred.

Branch 03126 will be temporarily served through 03061. The administration is looking for a new premise for it.

Let us remind you

During the night air attack, railway infrastructure in Kyiv and the region was damaged. Grain was also damaged.

Due to a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine, dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged.    

Kyiv has declared June 18 a day of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, all entertainment events are prohibited in the city tomorrow, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarKyiv
Ukrainian Railways
Ukrposhta
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
