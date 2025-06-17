Russian attack on Kyiv: Historical building of KPI damaged and train painted by famous artist vandalized

As a result of the massive attack on Kyiv on the night of June 17, significant damage was caused to the capital's infrastructure and state institutions. Buildings, post office, KPI building and railway property were damaged. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press services of institutions and departments in Tekegram.

On the night of June 17, Kyiv was subjected to another massive combined raid by enemy drones, cruise missiles and ballistics.

During the attack, buildings and structures of the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute were damaged. In particular, the historical building of educational building No. 4, the foundation of which was laid on June 1, 1898, marked the beginning of the construction of the university - said in a statement by the educational institution in Telegram.

In addition, as a result of the enemy shelling at night, the Intercity+ train was damaged at the base point, on the boards of which - the work of the world-famous American artist Barbara Kruger "Untitled (Another One Again)", dedicated to Ukrainians who move forward every day.

Despite the attack, the train stood its ground. The damaged windows were promptly restored - and at 11:36 it left Kyiv for Przemyśl on schedule. This art project, like the entire history of Ukrainian resistance, once again confirms: resilience is in our DNA - said Ukrzaliznytsia.

In addition, as a result of enemy shelling, Ukrposhta in Kyiv lost two branches - 03124 and 03126.

The team, some of whom have lost their homes, is doing everything possible to resume work as soon as possible, because pensioners were already asking about pensions in the morning... Thank you to the team that is already working after a sleepless night. And thank you to our doctors and rescuers who are clearing the rubble and rescuing people on the spot - wrote Ukrposhta CEO Igor Smilyansky in Telegram.

He clarified that, according to preliminary forecasts, branch 03124 will be reopened at a new address from June 18, where all parcels will be transferred.

Branch 03126 will be temporarily served through 03061. The administration is looking for a new premise for it.

During the night air attack, railway infrastructure in Kyiv and the region was damaged. Grain was also damaged.

Due to a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation on the capital of Ukraine, dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged.

Kyiv has declared June 18 a day of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, all entertainment events are prohibited in the city tomorrow, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

